Eileen Ash, the most experienced female cricketer in the world, turned 110





29 matches. 42 wickets. 19 catches. Officer for MI6 (Military Service during World War II). golfer. And much more. No, I'm not talking about a fictional character that we would all undoubtedly fall head over heels for. I'm rather talking about England's evergreen medium right arm bowler – Eileen Ash who recently turned 110 on October 30th. Ash has many other impressive records along with her decent cricketing career, some of which were mentioned earlier. As of now, Ash is widely known as the oldest international cricketer in the world. Oldest is a word to describe, but experienced is the right term if you ask me. Born in 1911, she has witnessed several eras of cricket and even been a part of it herself, allowing her to talk about the game in a unique way which would be a privilege to hear. In 2011, Ash became the only female test cricketer to live more than 100 years, earning an honorary member spot at the Marylebone Cricket Club. Six years later, before the start of the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Final, she was also invited to ring the bell at the prestigious Lords, which proved to be the ideal day for her when her country lifted the cup. In the same year, English skipper Heather Knight had also met and quoted her as saying: I had the absolute privilege of meeting Eileen Ash, the oldest living Test cricketer (male or female) for a number of shots before I left for Australia, and she is easily one of the most extraordinary ladies I have ever met. She's 105, does yoga every week and I've met teenagers who have a lot less energy than her! It was great to hear some of her experiences playing cricket for England, especially the boat trips they used to take to play in Australia, and she also took me through her yoga routine. My pride, and some of my muscle groups, are still in tatters after being disgraced by a 105-year-old. Moving on, earlier this January, she also became one of the oldest people to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK, finally celebrating her 110th birthday yesterday at the care home she lives in, in Norwich. She celebrated this day with several wishes from England cricketers, whom she thanked by saying: "I have been so lucky in my life and done beautiful things" "It's absolutely wonderful." "I've been very close to my family and I've been very lucky to be healthy for so long." Ash, despite not having a notable cricket career, is a great inspiration to many as she has broken and defied societal norms that degrade older people. For example, she passed her driving test at the age of 105, which was even filmed by the ITV show, 100 Years of Driving School. This proves the importance of accomplishing such a feat. Finally, when asked if she had a secret to living so long, she replied, "Being happy and smiling a lot, red wine and staying fit with yoga."

