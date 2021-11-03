Sports
Michigan’s College Football Playoff Ranking Gives Team Fights Chance
This is where things get weird and interesting this season.
Outside of the Michigan Football program, there was a lot of gloom and doom after their first loss of the season at Michigan state, a narrow 37-33 loss at East Lansing.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday the mourning is over, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was already trying to reach optimism in the post-game press conference when he stated that the season is not over, the team has a lot to play for, and they are still always in position.
They are still confused, a reflection of that is that the newly released College Football Playoff ranking is the only ranking that matters as the committee decides who is the best of our teams, who makes the College Football Playoff. The AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll no longer carries weight or impact.
Michigan is ranked number 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25.
Michigan’s biggest rivals lead the ranking, with: Ohio State at number 5 and Michigan State at number 3.
The rest of the season is no easy feat for the Wolverines, nowhere near Michigan playing a struggling Indiana team that usually plays UM tough, then heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State, then a road game in Maryland, and the season finale is a date with Ohio State. Tough tests are ahead and Michigan cannot afford to slip ahead. As quarterback Cade McNamara said, they have their backs against the wall.
While Michigan’s margin for errors narrowed greatly after losing to the Spartans, the loss was not fatal the committee did not penalize Michigan much for losing a close game against a top row opponent. The committee clearly thinks Michigan is a pretty good team that just doesn’t happen to be undefeated anymore.
7-1, No. 7 team in the nation far from bad, far from having nothing to play for. The team needs extra energy and motivation wherever they can get it, and this ranking should give them a bit of a morale boost as they try to shake off the pain of Saturday’s defeat.
I’ve long watched the team react, be it a setback or chatter, Harbaugh told media on Monday.
The Michigan coaching staff and team should be excited to be No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings. If they somehow take care of their business the rest of the way, if Michigan does the unthinkable November 27 against the Buckeyes, they’re still in it (well dive into the Big Ten East tiebreakers in the near future) . This is how a locker room works despite the noise from outside, players try to achieve optimism in their daily lives, not holding on to a doomed mentality and energy.
The Michigan Football team, the 2021 team will be determined based on what has already happened, and what they are doing this Saturday, what they are doing the Saturday after that and the Saturday after that. That is what is going to define us. The decision is to go back to work, prepare for this next opponent. That’s why I woke up today, Harbaugh said. Determined to attack with the determination that it’s a new season, a new day, a new week, a new four-game season. Let’s tackle it.
The team isn’t packing it in, and as Harbaugh said, their previous games will define the 2021 Michigan Football team, but so will their next four.
Michigan can’t lose another matchup in their 12-game season, can’t lose another round in their 12-round battle.
My approach, similar to a fighter being shot down. You get up, the umpire wipes the gloves, and you come back even more determined, with even more determination, Harbaugh said. To prepare, work harder, find a way, finish and win.
