Hawks field hockey snaps 29-year title drought with OT win over Bishop Brady

BEDFORD Sometimes it takes a while for good things to happen.

A little patience is needed and trusting the process to get there is essential.

Julia Baer and her teammates had been in this position before. A heavily contested state final, and ultimately the result did not come back in 2018.

But after four years and a lot of field hockey later, Baer wouldn’t go off the field in second place.

In a game where playing four quarters wasn’t enough to decide a winner, Hopkinton beat Bishop Brady 3-2 in overtime on Monday night to win the Division III state championship.

Baer, ​​a senior striker, was instrumental in Hawks’ first win since 1992. After Bradyfreshman forward Kimble Rose scored the equalizer late in the fourth quarter, a new level of aggression shone under the lights for both teams.

In the seven-on-seven overtime period, both teams had many opportunities, but it was the number 1 Hawks who started to take control of the bonus period. Baer ordered the ball through the center of the Giants defense, firing shot after shot. A series of passes from Kate Bouchard to Hannah Hoyt to Baernarrowly missed the mark when Hoyt put it just outside Baers’ reach.

With another corner chance at 3:20 in overtime, there were no near misses and nail-biting saves. However, there was a crowd of Hopkinton and Brady players fighting for the ball in front of the goal, and Baer managed to pierce it for the game winner.

Our midfielders did a good job bringing the ball down and I think he got off the goalkeeper’s pad, Baer said. We could sweep it in.

Baers’ overtime goal was her second goal of the evening and also her second goal. Her first came with just seconds left in the closing moments of the opening half. Like her game winner, her presence on the net and ability to connect her stick to the ball in the middle of a full net gave her the goal and a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Hopkinton’s first goal was scored about 3:30 into the game when Hoyt took advantage of her penalty and sent the ball to the left of Brady goalkeeper Julie Blais.

Perhaps even better than the offensive production was the Hawks’ defensive effort. Bradys’ powerful attack, led by Division III of the Year attacking player Libbey Hicks, had limited opportunities all night and was unable to get the ball past midfield at times.

That’s not to say the Giants didn’t find their way, however. Almost halfway through the third quarter, the Brady attack arrived. It was able to draw corner opportunities and register shots on target with accurate passes and the ability to control the ball.

Sophomore forward Mieke Rentsch finally got Brady on the scoreboard with her goal that came from a corner opportunity from a first pass from Hicks to make the game 2-1. Later in the fourth quarter, the Giants converted another corner to Rose’s aforementioned goal with 3:15 remaining in regular time.

Brady (14-5), who appeared in his third straight final and was looking for his third straight title, opened the extra period aggressively on offense but was thwarted by the Hawks defense.

Hopkinton (17-0), after finishing second in 2018, has won its first state title in 29 years and is entering the off-season as the top of the league. Coach Kate Hohenberger, while clearly pleased with the result, soon gave full credit to her team and their performance throughout the season as the championship formula.

It took pride and dedication from these ladies, she said. They have something you can’t coach. They have that drive, it took a little push forward and the opportunity to play.

A perfect season put to rest. Completed a four-year plan for Baer and other seniors. An almost three-decade-long drought extinguished.

Evidence for the feeling that, with patience and trust, good things do indeed happen.