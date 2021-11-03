Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, source says

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The NFL has considered Rodgers unvaccinated since the start of the season, sources have confirmed to ESPN and as first reported by NFL Network.

According to competition protocol, if Rodgers tests positive and is not vaccinated, he must be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until November 13 at the earliest, if he remains asymptomatic.

Rodgers, 37, had alternative treatment prior to the start of training camp, sources told ESPN, and he then requested that the NFL consider him the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations. After a long back and forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not receive the same attention and would be considered unvaccinated.

Sources said Rodgers follows masking protocols when interacting with players and coaches at the team’s headquarters at Lambeau Field. However, Rodgers does not wear a mask in the media auditorium during his weekly press conferences and post-game press conferences. The Packers have put other unvaccinated players on Zoom rather than during face-to-face media sessions.

The reigning NFL MVP said last August that he had been “immunized” when asked about his vaccination status.

“You know, there’s a lot of talk about it, in the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said at the time. “There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated and got COVID. It’s an interesting problem I think we’re going to played out all season.”

He later added: “I think I like learning about everything I do, and there’s been a lot of research on it. But like I said, there are people who have tested positive, and I think it’s only vaccinated people here. It’s going to be interesting to see how things go. Obviously there can be problems with vaccinated people only testing every few weeks and then testing unvaccinated every day.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur declined to comment on a player or coach’s vaccination status on Wednesday. He was asked whether Rodgers’ use of the word “immunized” was perhaps misleading.

“That’s a good question for Aaron,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to comment on it.”

LaFleur also said he didn’t know if Rodgers had any symptoms and only spoke to him briefly on Wednesday.

Jordan Love is about to make his first career start against Kansas City in the absence of Rodgers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wished Rodgers a speedy recovery.

“It’s absolutely disappointing,” Mahomes said of Rodgers’ failure to record on Sunday. “I’ve seen his game for a long time. I feel like I play a similar style. You always want to play against the best. Hopefully he is healthy and not too bad. I’m sure he will come out stronger than before.” ‘

Veteran quarterback Blake Bortles will fly to Green Bay on Wednesday with the expectation that he will be signed to the practice squad and qualify for the 53-man roster on Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bortles was on the Packers roster this summer until Rodgers reported to training camp.

The Packers (7-1) have a seven-game winning streak and are on par with the Rams and Cardinals for the best record in the NFC.

Rodgers is the Packers’ second star player to test positive in the past week. Recipient Davante Adams was eliminated last week due to a positive test and missed last Thursday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. LaFleur is hopeful that Adams can return on Thursday.

Recipient Allen Lazard also missed last week’s game after being considered close to Adams.

Packers practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he had COVID-19 and was later placed on the reserve list.

The Packers were left without defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the positive test for Rodgers, LaFleur said the Packers are not currently in the competition’s intensive protocols, although they have followed many of the masking and distancing rules.

LaFleur also said he is confident that all protocols have been followed by players and staff throughout the season.

“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said. “I can only talk to our football room, but yes, absolutely. We have cameras everywhere. I think our guys are doing an excellent job with them. And it’s just a shame. It’s not like this can happen to anyone.” It’s happened to a lot of people outside this building.”

Love got all No. 1 quarterback reps during the off-season, while Rodgers skipped all team activities

“Well, we’ll find out, won’t we?” LaFleur said when asked if Love was ready to start. “I know he worked hard every day and I think… [quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator] Luke Getsy does a great job with him preparing him. Sure, the majority of his reps have been on the scout team, but that’s something we try, when we do those scout teams in practice, you try to take what’s on the card or whatever game they’re playing and put it in our terms to help the development process. So I know he takes every representative very seriously.”

The line for Sunday’s game has shifted drastically at Caesars Sportsbook. The Chiefs were open as 2-point favorites, having dropped to pick them as of Wednesday morning. However, following the news of Rodgers’ positive test, the Chiefs are now 8-point favorites with a total of 48 points scored, down from the 55 points on Sunday.