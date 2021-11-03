Yuvraj Singh makes comeback at 39! Ex-cricketer says it’s on ‘public demand’





Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh surprised the cricketing world when he hinted at a comeback on the ‘field’. (More cricket news) The 39-year-old took to Instagram late Monday to drop the bomb, with his return in February 2022. It was not clear whether the Punjab player had his eye on a spot on the Indian national cricket team or played franchise cricket. “God decides your destiny!! By popular request I will hopefully be back on the field in February! Nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting it is our team and a true fan will show his or her support in difficult times,” Yuvraj wrote along with a video in which he scored his last century for the Indian cricket team in January 2017 in Cuttack against England. As a member of the 2011 Cricket World Cup winning team, Yuvraj announced his retirement during an emotional event on June 10, 2019. He was also the player of the tournament at the World Cup. After 25 years of cricket I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Grateful to be a part of this journey. This game taught me to fight, fall, dust, get back up and move forward. It has been a beautiful journey. I’ll see you on the other side #Stepping out pic.twitter.com/x3wOhoXcLv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019 A left-handed all-rounder, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 40 Test for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively, after making his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left arm spin bowling. Yuvraj last played a T20 international match for India on February 1, 2017 against England in Bengaluru. His last ODI appearance for India was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 in North Sound. Yuvraj’s last played a series of matches for the Indian Legends Team in Raipur in March this year. He has been away from serious cricket since he announced his retirement. Despite his advanced age, Yuvraj can still afford to play franchise cricket, especially the T20 and T10 formats. He last played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but was released ahead of the 2020 IPL Player Auction.

