If Mel Tucker wins, Dantonio’s appreciation will return

EAST LANSING There is a powerful video of Mark Dantonio on the field Saturday at Spartan Stadium, at the end of Michigan’s victory over Michigan. He stands about on the 15-yard line, hands in pockets, like a proud father, just watching the Spartans celebrate in the end zone.

that video, shared by broadcaster Josh Pate, so well portrays the warmth of a coach’s feelings for his old program, for his former players, the meaning of a rivalry he changed and the acceptance his successor has shown him. Twenty-five seconds, mostly from the back of Dantonios’ head, did all that.

There are a gazillion good storylines surrounding MSU’s football program, now in its second season under Mel Tucker. Among them is Dantonio, his dignified step into the background without fading, Tucker’s willingness to let him still be there, and the renewed gratitude of a fan base for what he did and who he is for MSU football.

Dantonio feels it too.

I do. I feel appreciated by our fans, Dantonio said Monday evening. Hey, we tried our best, we’ve had a lot of wins and a lot of great memories and a lot of great times. I am truly blessed in this whole process.

We were always heading to this place where Dantonio is remembered as a legend and admired for his tenure as the head football coach of Spartans. But the rapid pace at which Tucker has won, with a roster that included about half the Dantonios players, has accelerated that process. Rather than being seen as a coach who left the program bare and perhaps left too late, he was most remembered for winning and the foundation he built. And that it all turned out pretty well in the end.

People eventually remember how you make them feel. And for years, Dantonio made MSU fans feel things they’d never felt before. That’s the legacy, even if the last few years weren’t so much fun to chew on.

Most people get into a program that really doesn’t work. I didn’t think our program wasn’t working, Dantonio said. We still had a core of very good players and, anyway, I think we had a core of good people who would work. And if you work on whatever is being asked of you, you have a chance to be successful. I think that’s happened to a lot of people. I see guys who were freshmen when I was there, like Maverick Hansen, who got bigger, stronger and faster. That’s an asset to the coaching staff and weight room.

“They’ve definitely brought in some guys like Kenneth Walker who has been a big contributor and a game changer. Everyone is needed, that’s what I’ve learned as a head coach, everyone in your program. Everyone is needed to working at full capacity to be successful, but I don’t think we had bad players (at the end), we just needed more.

Similar to his 2010 team, Dantonio sees this year’s team rising early in the programs under Dantonio. That team, like this one, had settled for a young and smart quarterback and, like this team, started 8-0.

Dantonios’ epilogue with MSU football doesn’t work when Tucker resists having Dantonio around. You could understand why a new coach wouldn’t want the old man in the clubhouse. Tucker, who conspicuously (and perhaps strategically) didn’t mention Dantonio publicly at first, has opened up his program to the man who ran it the 13 years before him.

I mean, Coach D is a Spartan, Tucker said this week. I worked with Coach D for five years (at MSU in the 1990s and Ohio State in the early 2000s). We won the national championship together (in the state of Ohio). Every time you spend that much time with a person for five years, you’re in a relationship. So I embrace his presence around our soccer team. It’s not something that irritates me at all.

Dantonios’ approach to his new place in the program has also helped. The line he walked in terms of being close but not constant, being visible but in the background combined with all the feelings of winning has made him look like a treasure. Dantonio didn’t think he needed to disappear to the other side of the country the way Jud Heathcote thought he should for Tom Izzo. But he gets that this is no longer his baby.

I think it’s very important to give the next guy in line, Dantonio said. Nobody wants to be a burden or anything like that. No one wants to infringe on that area. I think it’s important that an individual, whoever that is, whatever program that is, has the opportunity to move forward in your own way. So that’s important (for me) to do that.

“But I also feel very accepted there. (Tucker) took me to Miami on the team plane and all that stuff. I can probably go where I want. He’s told me that over and over, you come and go as you go. So he’s been very accessible and great, but I also think this is his program, and he’s doing a great job with it, and I have to step back and, as a former coach, watch.

Dantonio still has an informal role in college, whether as donors or, as he puts it, whatever is asked of him. He still has a home in East Lansing and got to deal with Michigan State-Michigan game day traffic for the first time on Saturday, just like the rest of us.

We left at 10 (am) from my house here. I think we were there around 11:15 or 11:10. It took me about an hour plus to get in. That’s just down Harrison (Road), Dantonio said with a chuckle. I was looking for that police escort.

I walked in those stadiums with 100 guys and I focused on those 100 guys when I got there on the field and then I left with 100. So I would see the fans and I would see the stands and understand the greatness of it all But if you walk in before a game and you see it, where you get caught up in traffic, you see the magnitude of the game. It’s something I know I realized, but I never really felt it. That’s a bit new to me. But I understand how great that victory is.

Dantonio knows it better than anyone. He won that match eight times and, more than that, flipped the script on the rivalry by responding to the Wolverines’ bravado, then beating them repeatedly, adding not-so-subtle verbal digs along the way.

He spoke on Monday about the satisfaction of seeing players celebrate. That’s one of the things he misses most about coaching.

I miss the players. I think that’s the biggest thing you miss the players, the X’s and Os, the league, Dantonio said. But there are other things you have to deal with that I don’t miss. It’s a bit of give and take, but I’ve been good and adjusted.

Watching the win helped. Especially watching it done with many of his old players.

There’s a lot of satisfaction, Dantonio said. I think the hardest part was when I retired, the players I recruited there, would they be successful? How are they going to be? Can they still realize their dreams? And that’s what’s so important to me. It’s a bit of a stranger when you leave, what’s going to happen? Because change will affect everyone.

“So I’m really excited for those guys and to see them play well. They’ve adapted and they’re playing through it and having great success. And it’s great to see them work through adversity and keep playing through it.

