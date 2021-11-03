Carlos Alcaraz sets up Jannik Sinner Clash in Paris | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest player at the Rolex Paris Masters, extended his streak of good form on Tuesday with a hard-fought comeback win over wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The 18-year-old Spaniard took a 4-2 lead in the first set but regained momentum when he grabbed six straight points in the second set tie-break en route to a 7-6(4), 6-7 (2), 7-5 victory over two hours and 53 minutes. “It’s not easy to play against a home player,” said Alcaraz. “I think we played at a good level and it was a great game, so I’m happy to have won. He has a great service, so I had to come back better and stay focused. I think that was the key. I I’m playing at a good level and I want to finish the year strong.” Alcaraz then challenges fellow #NextGenATP and eighth seeded Italian Jannik Sinner as they attempt to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, to be held November 14-21 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in an ATP Challenger Tour event in Alicante in April 2019. Herbert converted the 57-minute opener with a forehand approach winner on his third set point chance, but the second set tie-break saw a 2/0 lead evaporate as Alcaraz won 11 of the next 12 points. Alcaraz fought off two breakpoints at 1-1 in the decision phase and later took a 4-2 lead, thanks to a double foul by Herbert. The Frenchman broke back to love, with his best play of the match, and delivered again at 5-6 when he saved two match points just as Alcaraz’s foundational power was paying off. The game ended with consecutive double faults. “The end was catastrophic after two hours and 53 minutes of intense combat,” said Herbert. “It was a fantastic tennis match, and I wasn’t far from taking advantage. It was a nice match. What a shame to end up like I did. It’s really awful.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION After going into the 2021 season with just one tour-level win, Alcaraz took his first ATP Tour title at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag (d. Gasquet) in July. Five weeks later, he became the youngest US Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era after an inspired run with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. The world’s number 35, who has set a record 26-16 matches this year, will participate in the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, which will be held in Milan from November 9-13. Last week he reached the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (l. against Zverev). When asked about Alcaraz, Herbert said: “He is a phenomenon because he wins with maturity, which is extraordinary for his age. He has results that only the best of his age can have, so he is an excellent tennis player… He really impressed me with his maturity for his age. But I knew that [already].”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-herbert-paris-2021-tuesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos