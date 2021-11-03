Adam Lowry of Jets, Bo Horvat of Canucks speak about NHLPA meeting, hockey culture

In a virtual NHLPA meeting held Monday night, Executive Director Donald Fehr advised the union to hire outside counsel to independently investigate its role in the Kyle Beach-Chicago Blackhawks scandal. This was in light of the Jenner & Block LLP report released last week, which also found that the NHLPA and Fehr had been made aware of allegations at some level.

ESPNs Emily Kaplan reported there were 80 players on the phone. A vote on that recommendation is expected to take place Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets Player Representative Adam Lowry and Vancouver Canucks Captain/Player Representative Bo Horvat spoke about what was discussed on that call.

I think it’s one of those things where the majority of us weren’t members of the NHLPA, or not in the NHL in 2010,’ said Lowry. “It’s important that we look at our union, we look at processes that were about how things were reported, how things happened, how things unfolded with Kyle regarding union members. To find out more and to shed some light on what happened, what could change, what needs to change so that some of these things don’t repeat themselves, to see if someone is guilty or true, not necessarily to blame, but where inaction or more action needs to be taken. And go from there. It’s important that we use this research to move forward and make our union stronger. To make sure it’s a place you can go if you’re having problems, you can feel that issues are not just heard but handled accordingly and properly and by the law and things like that I think they were all just looking forward to seeing how the independent investigation unfolds and continues from there.

Horvat added: “It’s unacceptable. I think, you know, their job (the NHLPAs) is to protect us a little bit and protect the players. They work for us. To do that research, you have to make sure that we’re doing the right things from now on and players’ voices are being heard. It’s terrible what happened. We just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. If it was arranged the right way in the first place, none of this would have happened. I think that’s the sad part, which is why I’m glad Kyle reached out and brought this up so things like this don’t happen again.”

According to the 107-page report, which can be found here, Fehr was contacted twice about allegations related to former video coach Brad Aldrich, including by a Beach confidant. Fehr told investigators he could not remember either conversation, but did not deny that they had taken place.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was also named in the Jenner & Block report as attending a 2010 leadership meeting as assistant GM of the Blackhawks at the time, where allegations of sexual assault were brought up on May 23. Cheveldayoff and Jets owner Mark Chipman met with Commissioner Gary Bettman Friday where it was decided that Cheveldayoff would not face disciplinary action for his role in the Blackhawks scandal.

Cheveldayoff spoke to Jets players about the incident last week and Lowry was asked what that discussion was like.

“I think during my time in Winnipeg they made it known, they made us aware that we are an organization where we want to take care of everyone off the ice,” Lowry said. “If you’re struggling, if you’re having problems, whether that’s substance abuse, alcohol, mental health, sexual assault, domestic problems, there are areas in this organization that you can go and feel comfortable. Whether you go to Wheels (Captain Blake Wheeler) and he’s going to find the right channels whether you go to Mo (coach Paul Maurice), whether you go to Chevy (Cheveldayoff) or Chipper (Chipman). I personally feel comfortable with that I think he just wanted to repeat it There was a lot of news about his meeting with Gary and things like that That was pretty much the gist of the meeting I repeat that here in the Jets- organization, we want to make sure everyone feels involved. Whoever they are, whatever they are, whatever they represent, here were all equals, all trying to achieve a common goal. And the well-being of the player or person comes first .

As change is clearly needed in the NHL and the sports world beyond, hockey culture has also come under scrutiny for its ingrained role in reporting issues. Lowry was asked if the team-centric culture and the expectation that permeates the sport made it difficult to discuss these issues and bring about meaningful change.

I think every situation is unique and every situation brings up different avenues,” he said. “It’s one of those things where as a hockey player you kind of learn that the overall well-being of the team is usually greater than the sum of the components. As we go along, I think it’s important that we look at the importance of the sum of its parts. Not only being part of the team, but it’s important that you make a living, your life outside the ice rink is taken care of, we take care of that. If you’re in trouble, if you need help, you won’t be a distraction, you won’t be a disturbance, you won’t be a burden to anyone. It’s one of those things where you’re taught in the room to be selfless. We all want to help each other, we all want to reach a common goal, but we don’t want anyone to suffer in silence.

“I think as things come out, as we move forward as a society, not just in hockey but just in everyday life, it becomes a lot more mainstream. We had to deal with mental health, had to deal with substance abuse, had to deal with dealing with sexual assault, sexual abuse, etc. There are more resources you can turn to, there are more people you can feel comfortable with, and I think that’s the next step forward, just keep going on that path.

Horvat says a full look at how the NHLPA handled the case is crucial.

“I think it’s really important that we have an investigation and get to the bottom of this and make sure this never happens again. And make sure it’s done right and, for the sake of Kyle, to get it down to the bottom out and begin his healing process,” he said.

In 2010, when Beach (uncredited at the time) first reported assault allegations against Aldrich, he was a black ace for the Blackhawks during their Stanley Cup playoff run. Beach, a first-round pick of Chicago’s in 2008, did not play a game with the Blackhawks during his time with the team.

Lowry, a team leader for the Jets, was asked how players lower in the lineup with perhaps less “social strength” in the room could also feel comfortable speaking up.

I think that’s the situation where you have multiple options to report things. There is the hotline, but again I can only speak for the experience of our teams, you may not feel comfortable going to anyone in the management, property and even the coaching staff, but we have informed you that you can Blake (Wheeler) can go and Blake will make sure it gets to the right people,” Lowry said. “You can go to other people. It’s just about nurturing that feeling in the room where you have someone to go to. You’re not on an island, no matter who you are, what you earn, how many points you get, whether you go up and down, you’ve been on the team for 10 years, you’ve been on the team for 10 days. I think that’s something that’s always going to be worked on, something that’s still going to be looked at.

“Speaking of my experiences in Winnipeg, they do a good job of allowing and publicizing that there is not just one person you can turn to if there is a problem, you have a community here and an organization within the community that is really close There are several ways you can do that.

Cheveldayoff and Chipman are expected to address the media Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT.