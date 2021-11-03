Sports
Litchfield finishes second in state tennis tournament | Sport
When it comes to post-season success, the Litchfield girls tennis show has seen a lot.
What the Dragons did at the Class A State Tournament last week should be one of the program’s best memories as they claimed second place in the team competition and then saw their doubles team of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels take third in the individual tournament.
It’s been pretty amazing, a great week, said Litchfield coach Matt Draeger. It was worth watching our kids compete at that level.
Litchfield recorded victories over Pine City (4-3) and Providence Academy (6-1) before falling 7-0 to Breck in the championship game.
For Draeger, the Pine City match was unforgettable as one of the hardest-fought tennis matches I’ve ever participated in. Two really good teams, throwing punches all the time. Big points, big moments.
Freshman Karlee Prahl took the Dragons’ first point in the match with a No. 3 singles win, and seventh grader Isla Dille took the fourth point win at No. 4 singles. It was an illustration of the depth and youth of Litchfields as the team, which is made up of just two seniors, lost the best two singles matches and the best doubles, but still won.
When Litchfield advanced to the championship game against the power of the private school and the state’s No. 1 Class A team, Draeger said he felt optimistic.
Our whole mindset was to keep it close, he said of the matchup with Breck. We felt like we could keep the game close and figure out a way to win it at the end.
It didn’t, but Draeger said he was impressed with the way his players contested every shot, pushed every point.
I give Breck all the credit in the world. I thought they were upping their game if they had to, Draeger said. And our kids fought them and fought them to the end.
That sloppy attitude continued into the individual tournament, where junior Ryanna Steinhaus fought through a three-set match to defeat Wadena-Deer Creeks Madison Packer 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the first round.
The Steinhaus state tournament experience ended when she fell 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to Isabelle Einess of the Minnehaha Academy, but Draeger said his No. 1 singles player performance was a great illustration of the kind never to give up. attitude of the entire Litchfield team exhibited this season.
(Steinhaus) was quite exhausted mentally, physically and emotionally after playing three games in the top singles spot in the team tournament, Draeger said. She had to play against this girl from Wadena, who hadn’t played yet (in the state tournament), who kept the ball in play and made points for a very long time. Ryanna won the first set and I asked her: How are you feeling? She said: I can barely feel my legs.
Steinhaus didn’t win a game in the second set, but still won the third set and closed the two-hour game.
I thought the whole thing followed our team, Draeger said. That kind of struggle and competitiveness, that’s the kind of kids we have. That was a pretty remarkable series there.
The feat of the Dragons state tournaments was the feat of Michels, a junior, and Prahl, a senior, in doubles.
The duo played together last season, but broke up this year when Michels moved to fill an opening at No. 2 regular season singles. They got back together for doubles in the postseason and their cohesion was still there. They went through the first two rounds of the state tournament with straight-set wins before falling 6-0, 7-5 to Breck duo Ellie Pirtle and Petra Lyon in the semifinals.
That put them in the game for third place against another Breck duo, Aditi Nadkarni and Witt Mehbod. And the Litchfield pair played what Draeger said was a complete game in a 6-1, 6-0 win.
They played about as good a doubles match as I’ve seen in a long, long time, Draeger said. It was never a doubt. It was an incredible achievement to get third after everything they’ve been through that way. It was a great way for us to finish just playing at that level. It was a great way for Britney to end her career, and Kylies had a lot to look forward to.
