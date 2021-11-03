Elijah Hicks named Wuerffel Trophy semi-finalist







Elijah Hicks added his honors on Wednesday when he was named a semi-finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Senior safety honored for community service combined with athletic and academic achievement

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL Elijah Hicks was named Wednesday as one of 12 national semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy known as “college football’s premier award for community service” and is awarded annually to the FBS player who best exemplifies community service. combines with athletic and academic achievement. The honor is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel. Hicks founded a nonprofit called the Intercept Poverty Foundation and then raised nearly $70,000 to help families feed their school-age children during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through his foundation, he also recently started a program that awards emergency grants to Cal students in need of financial assistance. Three finalists for the award will be named November 23, and the recipient announced December 9 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, broadcast by ESPN. The 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will be presented on February 25, 2022 at the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Below are additional notes on Hicks with his extensive bio available by clicking on his name. Elijah Hicks , S, 5-11, 200, Sr., Season 5 in Cal, Long Beach, CA (La Mirada HS/St. John Bosco HS)

Semifinalist for both the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman” and “College Football’s Premier Award For Community Service” respectively

Has started each of the first eight games of his 2021 senior season and is the team leader in tackles (46) and forced fumbles (3), while ranking second in the Pac-12 in both forced fumbles (#NCAA) and forced fumbles per game (0.38, #9 NCAA)

Also ranks second in the 2021 squad with two interceptions and fourth with 4.0 tackles for losses (-12 yards), while adding 1.0 sack (-8 yards) and two passes

Cal game captain in 2021 against Nevada, Oregon and Oregon State

A 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award nominee

Graduated from Cal in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in American Studies, completed a degree in the school’s entrepreneurship program in Spring/Summer 2021 and is on track to complete another degree in Business Administration in December 2021

2021 Preseason All-Pac-12 Third-Team (Athlon) and Honorable Mention (Pac-12 Media), NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, No. 13 National Draft Safety (Phil Steele), Players To Watch (Athlon)

Has played in all 50 possible games with 42 starts in the past four seasons since his arrival at Cal in January 2017 and is the school’s active career leader with 187 tackles and five forced fumbles ( Luc Bequette has six in his collegiate career and four at Cal), while adding 13.5 tackles for losses (-39 yards), 3.0 sacks (-15 yards), four interceptions he returned for a combined 66 yards and one touchdown, and 14 pass separations

