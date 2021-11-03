Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph seconds before fatal car crash, prosecutors say

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph with a blood alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit before his car collided with the back of a vehicle that caught fire, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said. .

Ruggs, 22, remained in a wheelchair with a foam brace around his neck and guards at his elbows during his first trial Wednesday on a felony of drink-driving, resulting in death and reckless driving.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure said he was troubled by his initial assessment of the case against Ruggs, adding that in 16 years on the bench, he had never heard of a crash where a vehicle was traveling so fast.

Nevertheless, he rejected Prosecutor Eric Bauman’s request that Ruggs’ bail be set at $1 million and instead set the amount at $150,000 with strict conditions such as house arrest, electronic surveillance, no alcohol, no driving, and surrender. from Ruggs’ passport.

According to police, Tina O. Tintor was the name of the Las Vegas woman who died with her dog in the destroyed and burnt Toyota RAV4. Records show she was several blocks from the accident site, on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Bauman told the judge that airbag computer records showed the Corvette slowed from 156 mph to 127 mph before crashing into a Toyota at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, rupturing the vehicle’s fuel tank and igniting a fireball.

The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and incarcerated in a Las Vegas prison. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside the court that he believed Ruggs had suffered a leg injury.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was in the car with him and was also injured in the crash. She underwent surgery on Tuesday for a serious arm injury, authorities said.

Four men Wolfson later identified as relatives attended the hearing but declined to speak to reporters.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, had argued that under the law, bail is intended to ensure that their client returns to court, not to punish him. Bonaventure, who sent former soccer star OJ Simpson back to prison in January 2008 for violating the terms of his release in an armed robbery case, warned Ruggs that if he didn’t follow the restrictions, he would be re-arrested and sent back. to prison.

Chesnoff later said Ruggs should be able to pay $150,000 bail.

Wolfson said out of court that he plans to file a second felony DUI charge against Ruggs in connection with Kilgo-Washington’s injuries. Bonaventure noted that the couple have a 3-year-old daughter together.

The prosecutor said he would also file a gun charge against Ruggs in connection with possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol. Ruggs had a loaded gun in the car at the time of the crash.

Bauman said Ruggs was uncooperative with police and medical personnel, and his blood alcohol level was 0.161% within the required two hours of the crash. Police said in a statement earlier that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment”.

“This is very tragic,” the prosecutor told the judge. He said that since 2013, the NFL Players Association has entered into an agreement with rideshare services to provide members with free transportation “particularly to prevent tragedies like this.”

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on charges of DUI causing death or DUI causing substantial bodily harm. Both carry a possible prison sentence of two to twenty years. Added to a possible jail term of one to six years for reckless driving, Bauman told Bonaventure that Ruggs could face up to 46 years behind bars if convicted.

Property records show Ruggs owns a $1.1 million home in a neighborhood not far from where the crash occurred.

Wolfson said investigators found Ruggs spent several hours at TopGolf, a Las Vegas sports entertainment venue, and may have been at a friend’s house for several hours before the crash.

A witness told police that people got out of a Dodge Durango SUV parked behind the Corvette at the crash site. Police and prosecutors did not say who was in that vehicle at the time. Wolfson said the investigation is continuing.

Ruggs is due to appear in court again on November 10.

The Raiders did not wait for the courts to act and issued a brief statement on Tuesday evening announcing the release of Ruggs.

The team and league expressed their condolences to the family of the woman who died earlier in the day and pledged to gather facts about what the NFL called “this devastating incident.”

With 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns, Ruggs’ 19.5 yards-per-catch average was second in the NFL among passcatchers with at least 20 receptions.

The crash came less than a year after Raiders driving Josh Jacobs back crashed a sports car into a tunnel wall on a roadway at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Jacobs received several stitches for a cut forehead and was initially charged with drink-driving, but that charge was dropped a week later because Jacobs’ blood alcohol level did not reach the 0.08% necessary to continue the case. Chesnoff and Schonfeld represented Jacobs in that case, which closed in March after Jacobs mentored a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine to resolve a traffic violation for negligence.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.