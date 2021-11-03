No. 20 Football example: vs. West Virginia [Big 12 Semifinal]





Big 12 SEMI-FINAL: West Virginia (10-5-4, 3-3-3 Big 12) vs. #20 Texas (11-3-5, 6-0-3 Big 12) Time : Thursday 4 Nov. 7 p.m. CT Venue : Round Rock, Texas (Multifunctional Complex Round Rock) TV : The match will be streamed live on the web on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be viewed online for a subscription fee. Live stats : CLUTCH Free kicks : Texas follows its overall series against West Virginia with a total of 2-9-2 and is 0-1-1 all-time in Big 12 Championship games against the Mountaineers. WVU has won four of its last five encounters in the series dating back to UT’s last win in 2017. In all, 11 of the 13 total matchups (including a 0-0, 2OT draw in Austin on October 21) with one goal deducted or extra time required. freshman Trinity Byars and Lexi Missimo make runs on some old program records for one season. Check out where they currently stand below: Goals for one season: Texas record is 16 goals by Kelly Wilson (2004) Trinity Byars has 12 goals to be 6th in Texas history – needs one to get to T5 One season assists: Texas record is 14 assists by Kelly Wilson (2004) Lexi Missimo has 13 assists to rank second in Texas history Excellence for beginners Lexi Missimo and Trinity Byars also threatens some longstanding single-season freshman records in Texas. Missimo has already matched Kati McBain’s freshman tally of 13 assists from the 2000 season, while Byars needs one more goal and four more points to match Kelly Wilson’s 13-goal, 38-point rookie output in 2001. Texas currently drives a program record matchmaker 13 games unbeaten run dating September 12, tying the Longhorns’ records set in 2006 and 2017. During their strand, the Longhorns scored their opponents 31-8 total, firing an average of 17.8 shots per game and recording eight shutouts. Eight different Texas players have scored goals over that stretch led by the “Run BMG” trio of Byars (12 goals), Missimo (seven goals) and fat (four goals) and senior striker Mackenzie McFarland (four goals). Fifth year senior goalkeeper Savannah Madden posted a 0.59 GAA and a save percentage of 0.857, while making 48 saves over 1224:26 match action. The edition of the annual Big 12 Conference awards featured a lot of Burnt Orange. Lexi Missimo earned Texas’ seventh all-time (and fourth in the past six years) nod as the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, joining Trinity Byars and Julia Grosso in the All-Big 12 First Team. Savannah Madden , EmJ Cox and Emma Regan received the All-Big 12 Second Team honor, while Cox, Byars and Missimo were each named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. The six total honorees were the most in a single season for the Texas program since 2006. Lexi Missimo now owns an impressive 12 career goals, 15 career assists and 39 career points over her first 22 collegiate games . She became the fastest Longhorns player to reach 10 goals in program history (12 games), breaking the record of former Longhorns All-American Kelly Wilson (2001) by one game. Trinity Byars is chasing her teammate with 12 goals and 10 assists for 34 points in her first 19 games in her career . The Longhorns Have won 42 consecutive matches in which they have scored two or more goals in a match dating back to the start of the 2017 season. The last time Texas failed to win when he tickled the rope twice was in a 3-2 loss at TCU on October 28, 2016. UT is 35-3-3 since the start of the 2018 season when he scored first in a game and is 10-0-2 in such games in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/11/3/no-20-soccer-preview-vs-west-virginia-big-12-semifinal.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos