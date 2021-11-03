Auburn takes on No. 5 Arkansas in SEC Tournament Semifinals





ORANGE BEACH, Ala. After his first win against South Carolina in 10 seasons, Auburn (12-5-1) will face No. 5 Arkansas (15-3-0) in the semifinals of Thursday’s SEC Tournament. Kick-off at the Orange Beach Sportsplex is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Auburn defeated South Carolina 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the SEC tournament

semifinals for the first time since 2016. The win was the team’s first win against South Carolina since 2012, and its second straight result against the Gamecocks at Orange Beach (advanced on PKs in 2015). The Tigers are 15-22-5 all-time at the SEC tournament, including 13-17-4 under head coach Karen Hoppa and 11-15-4 since the tournament moved to Orange Beach in 2003. Junior forward Sydney Richards the game winner scored in the 64th minute vs. South Carolina, her fifth goal in the last nine games and third game winner of the year. Richards along with Anna Haddock (nine) and Marissa Arias (seven) were responsible for 23 of the team’s 36 goals this season (64 percent), including 15 of the last 18. Senior Defender ME Craven saw the score start with a goal in the 41st minute, helping Auburn improve his record as he led or tied at 12-2-1. Craven leads non-offensive players with career highs in goals (three) and points (nine). Auburn is looking for his first win against Arkansas in the SEC tournament and to advance to the first SEC tournament final since 2012. The Tigers have gone on to four championship games and won them all in 2011. Second goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska made five saves and held South Carolina scoreless over the course of the game in the quarterfinals of Tuesday’s SEC Tournament. The West Chester, Ohio native saved in the fourth minute and kept up her effort throughout the game. Prohaska accounted for 37 percent of her saves this season in the last four games. Arkansas will enter Thursday’s semifinals with an overall record of 15-3-0, having won 15 of their last 16 games. The Razorbacks defeated LSU 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the sixth consecutive semifinal of the SEC Tournament. Offensively, Arkansas leads the SEC in almost every category and is tempered by Anna Podojil’s 32 points on 13 goals and six assists. On the other hand, Hannah Warner started all 18 games in the net and had one hand in eight shutouts, while making an average of 0.85. Thursday’s second semifinal is between Tennessee and Ole Miss. The winner of the two matches will meet in Sunday’s championship game, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT. All games are broadcast on SEC Network and played on Orange Beach Sportsplex, which has been the home of the SEC Soccer Tournament since 2003. Tickets to the tournament are sold onsite and cost $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

