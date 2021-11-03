Program Conference Softball 2022 released





Irving, Texas The Big 12 Conference has announced its league softball schedule for 2022. The Conference season starts on the weekend of March 25 and ends on the weekend of May 6. The Big 12 Softball Championship 2022 is scheduled from Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14. all teams. The Championship will again be held in Oklahoma City at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Series dates are subject to change. The final dates and times will be announced before the start of the 2022 season. The series are from Friday to Sunday, unless otherwise stated. Program Big 12 Conference Softball 2022

March 25-27 Baylor in Oklahoma

Texas in Kansas

Texas Tech in the State of Oklahoma April 1-3 Iowa State in Texas

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State in Baylor Apr 8-10 Baylor in Kansas

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa April 14-16 (Games can be played from Thursday to Saturday) Kansas in the state of Oklahoma

Oklahoma in Texas

Texas Tech in the State of Iowa April 22-24 Iowa State in Oklahoma

Texas in the state of Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Baylor April 29 – May 1 Iowa State in Baylor

Oklahoma in Kansas

Texas at Texas Tech May 6-8 Baylor in Texas

Kansas in the state of Iowa

Oklahoma State in Oklahoma May 12-14 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship — Big12Sports.com —

