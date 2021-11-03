Michigan is back on the road for games at No. 15 Penn State, Maryland

Michigan takes it on Friday night (Nov. 5) at Penn State No. 15 and travels to Maryland on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 7) to defeat the Terrapins.

The Wolverines and Terps are even in the Big Ten tie at 6-6.

UM defeated Maryland in their last meeting, October 15, at the Cliff Keen Arena.

THIS WEEK

Friday 5 November — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 7:30 p.m.

TV: B1G + | Live stats | live video

Sunday 7 Nov — in Maryland (College Park, Maryland), 1:00 PM

TV: B1G + | Live stats | live video

Full Game Notes (PDF) | Rosen Report

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan (13-8, 6-6 Big Ten) volleyball team is back on the road, first in 15th place Penn State (15-7, 8-4 Big Ten) on Friday (Nov. 5) at 7:30 PM at State College, Pennsylvania, before taking on Maryland (6-6, 6-6 Big Ten) on Sunday (Nov. 7) at 1:00 PM in College Park, Md. Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.

Wolverine Bites

Michigan and Penn State have not played each other in over two years, their last meeting in Ann Arbor on October 18, 2019 (a 3-1 PSU win), and due to scheduling and a 2020 cancellation due to COVID, the teams have not seen each other ever since.

Only four players currently on the active roster were Wolverines, the last time UM played in State College. seniors Paige Jones , Malinowski Abbey , Grace Persson and Lizzie Sadilek were in their first seasons in the corn and blues the last time Michigan traveled to Penn State (November 14, 2018).

Though undefeated against Maryland at the all-time XFINITY Center Pavilion (4-0), the Wolverines face an uphill task on Sunday afternoon. The Terrapins are 10-2 at home on the season, including a win over No. 2 Wisconsin.

freshman Jacque Boney continues to show improvement throughout her rookie campaign, coming off a weekend where she had 11 total kills, hit .409 and led the team by 11 total blocks (two solo blocks, nine block assistants). The Brookhaven, Georgia native leads the Wolverines by 1.13 blocks per set, which is good for 14th place in the Big Ten.

sophomore Jess Mruzik has an active streak of nine consecutive double-digit matches and has achieved at least 10 in 13 of the last 14 matches. The Livonia, Michigan native ranks 10th in the Big Ten in deaths per set (3.55) and ninth in points per set (4.11).

Senior Paige Jones has increased her production during the last three weeks of Big Ten play, finishing in double figures in five of the last six games and currently four in a row. The New Bremen, Ohio native has had 15 or more kills in three of those cases, averaging 4.21 kills per set and .249 over that six-game span. Jones is now ninth in the conference in kills per set at 3.58.

One of the biggest improvements for the Wolverines from the Spring 2021 season to the current Fall campaign is their lockout. After averaging 3.12 to 1.46 per set this spring, Michigan has flipped the script and sidelined its opponents by 2.39 to 1.91. The addition of Jacque Boney (1.13 blocks per set) helped, but UM has seen career-high blocks per set from seniors Paige Jones (0.40 per set), juniors May Pertofsky (0.97 per set) and Jess Robinson (1.01 per set), and sophomore Jess Mruzik (0.49 per set).

Junior May Pertofsky is still the class of the Big Ten when it comes to service line performance, leading the nation’s best conference with 0.51 aces per set. The Los Angeles native is the best in both number of aces per set and total number of aces (38) in the campaign.

Several other Wolverines are in the Big Ten’s top 10 in statistical categories, as a sophomore red shirt Hannah Grant is ninth in digs per set (4.09), senior Paige Jones sits ninth in kills per set (3.58) and sophomore Scottee Johnson ‘s 9.64 assists per set is also good for ninth place. sophomore Jess Mruzik is 10th in both kills per set (3.55) and points per set (4.11).

Michigan is also in the top half of the Big Ten in multiple team categories, second in service aces (1.59), third in opponent blocks (1.91), fifth in batting percentage (0.247), sixth in opponent kills (11, 93) and seventh in digs (14.61) and kills (13.00).

The Big Ten has represented seven programs in the top 30 of the NCAA RPI. Wisconsin (third) leads all conference teams, followed by Ohio State (ninth), Purdue (10th), Nebraska (16th), Minnesota (17th), Penn State (20th), and Illinois (27th). Michigan is in 31st place.

Opponent example

Penn State

Michigan trails in the series52-5

Although Penn State drops to No. 15 in the AVCA Top 25 this week, it is as formidable as ever, with a 15-7 season record and 7-2 at home. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 1-1 weekend where they picked up a street sweeper from Michigan’s other opponent, Maryland, this weekend before falling at home to Illinois.

Senior Jonni Parker leads the Nittany Lions in kills per set over the season with an average of 3.93 and is fourth in the conference with 357.5 points on the season. Offensively, senior Kaitlyn Hord was a key factor in Penn State’s success, with a .423 clip and a season average of 2.80 kills per set. The center blocker is also third in the Big Ten in blocks per set (1.39). Senior setter Gabby Blossom has an average of 10.80 assists per set, good for third in the Big Ten, and libero Jenna Hampton is 10th in the Big Ten with 4.06 counts per set.

Penn State has split each of its last three weekends, surpassing number 12 Minnesota in road straight sets, while also taking down Rutgers (3-1) and Maryland (3-0). On the other hand, the Nittany Lions have lost at number 6 Purdue (2-3), at number 3 Wisconsin (2-3) and at home to Illinois (1-3).

Maryland

Michigan leads all-time series 13-2

Michigan made quick work of Maryland when the two met in Ann Arbor earlier this season, when the Wolverines defeated the Terrapins at Cliff Keen Arena. Overall, the Wolverines have dominated the series since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten, winning 13 out of 15 games.

Defensively, senior Rainelle Jones and sophomore Laila Ricks paved the way for Maryland, each averaging 1.82 and 1.25 blocks, respectively. Jones leads the nation with her number of blocks per set, helping the Terps to the best average of 3.19 blocks per set. Freshman libero Milan Gomillion has also had a stellar defensive season, leading the Big Ten with 4.76 digs per set. Sophomore Sam Csire leads the offensive with 3.52 kills per set, while sophomore setter Sydney Dowler averages 10.12 assists per set.

Maryland has won four of its last five games since falling to Michigan in straight sets and is even 6-6 with UM in the Big Ten. The Terrapins kick off the weekend with a game against No. 8 Purdue on Friday night (November 5).

Next one

Friday 12 November — vs. Penn State (Cliff Keen Arena), 7 p.m.

Saturday 13 November vs. Rutgers (Cliff Keen Arena), 7 p.m.