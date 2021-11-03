NCAA Enforces Cowboy Basketball Penalties

STILL WATER In what is considered a decision unprecedented in NCAA history, an affiliate has been given a postseason ban despite no violations of institutional control, non-monitoring, recruiting, responsibility of the head coach, participation of an inappropriate athlete or academic fraud.

The NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee has upheld a post-season suspension and other sanctions against the Oklahoma state men’s basketball program. OSU appeared before the NCAA Infraction Appeals Committee on February 7.

“We are deeply disappointed for our student athletes, none of whom were here at the time of this case,” said OSU’s athletic director. Chad Weiberg . “This is an unprecedented decision by the NCAA. There are other strikingly similar cases where there were no post-season bans and only minor penalties were imposed. We had a rogue employee who took actions that only benefited him and he did everything he could to assure his actions.” were undetectable. He was fired when we learned of his actions.

“We’ve worked with the NCAA, speeding up the process and getting no credit for it. What message is the NCAA sending here? This is further evidence that the NCAA system is broken.”

OSU senior associate athletic director Kevin Fite is a former NCAA enforcement representative.

“After reading the decision, it was clear that the Infringement Appeals Committee believed that the Infringements Committee had failed to provide sufficient analysis in its decision regarding the application of aggravating and mitigating factors in this case, a concern that is voiced about the Infringements Commission in other previous appeal decisions,” Fite said. “In fact, the Infringement Appeals Committee appears to have taken a tougher stance against the Infringements Committee than OSU did. However, the Infringement Appeals Committee then determined that it could not question the Infringements Committee’s insufficiently explained analysis. because of the same flaw As a result, our institution faces inappropriate penalties and the NCAA process continues as it has in the past.

“During this process, we asked the NCAA what we could have done differently,” Fite said. “That question has yet to be answered.”

Mike Boynton, who is entering his fifth season as Oklahoma State head basketball coach, has never coached at OSU without the threat of NCAA sanctions.

“I recently noted that the time it took for a decision on our appeal was unfathomable,” he said. “So was the outcome, not to mention incredibly unjust and unfair. I invite members of the NCAA enforcement personnel, the Commission on Violations and the Appeals Panel involved in our case to meet with my team, to look them in the eye and explain why unlawful conduct committed five years ago by a rogue assistant coach should serve as the basis for conduct that provided no competitive advantage to our program and for which the coach was immediately fired by our administration upon discovery to deny them the chance to experience tournament play after the season. This is the biggest disappointment of my career as a head coach.”

dr. KayseShrum, president of Oklahoma State University, had this to say on the matter.

“I am deeply disappointed with the decision of the NCAA Division 1 Infractions Appeals Committee to uphold a one-year ban on postseason competition for our men’s basketball team this coming season. From the briefings I received on this matter when I was President of the state of Oklahoma, the ban was excessive and inconsistent with the facts. We were right to appeal and thought we would receive fair consideration. The NCAA’s inconsistent standards and the application of sanctions are a reflection of a broken system. Our one-year ban from the season is excessive, especially considering that our coaches and players were never involved with the rogue assistant coach who only acted in breaking the rules, as the evidence showed.Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome from the NCAA and supporting our innocent coaches and players, who unfortunately will now pay the price.

Coach Boynton, his staff and our players have properly brought our program back to the national stage through hard work, dedication and following the rules. Coach Boynton is excellent and conducts our program with the utmost integrity. We are proud of him and his players. I’m amazed that the NCAA would turn its back on the principles of fairness, justice and equality when considering what would have been an appropriate response to the facts.”