Oklahoma State – NCAA decides to deny appeal, Cowboys’ postseason ban ‘unprecedented’, maintain system ‘broken’

The NCAA dismissed Oklahoma State’s appeal and banned the Cowboys from 2022 men’s basketball on Wednesday, in a decision that called the school “unprecedented in NCAA history.”

Oklahoma State said it is the first time a school has been given a postseason ban despite no violations of institutional control, non-control, recruitment, head coach responsibility, participation of an unqualified athlete or academic fraud.

During an emotional press conference, Oklahoma state coach Mike Boynton held back tears as he expressed his dismay at the NCAA’s decision.

“I’m disappointed, disgusted, horrified, frustrated – but somewhere in Indianapolis a group of people is celebrating,” Boynton said in a reference to the NCAA. “They won. Our players don’t deserve this and shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

“It was a single NCAA violation. One player received $300. One player. No recruit. No future recruit. No family member. One current player received $300. And on its own, because it was reported by ourselves, it’s a secondary offense So the penalty is you pay back the money, serve your suspension — which the boy did — and you move on.

“It’s no wonder no one trusts” [the NCAA]. They don’t have to come and do this, answer questions, talk to kids and talk to parents.”

Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said it’s a sign that the NCAA infringement process is “broken and needs to be fixed.”

“The student-athletes need to be the ones at the center of the decisions we make,” Weiberg said. “If we’re going to take playing on a level playing field seriously, let’s control and punish those who knowingly break the rules we have, not the student-athletes who were in seventh grade when it happened.”

Oklahoma State was originally given a post-season suspension in the summer of 2020, but the Cowboys appealed the decision and were allowed to play while they appealed. Led by No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State went 21-9 and received a 4-seed in last season’s NCAA tournament.

The NCAA also placed the state of Oklahoma on three-year probation and reduced the Cowboys’ scholarship limit by three, and imposed several recruiting restrictions — all of which were upheld by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee.

The fine stems from the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Oklahoma State was charged with a Level 1 offense involving former head coach Lamont Evans, who accepted between $18,150 and $22,000 in bribes to send players from Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he also spent time as an assistant coach, to certain agents and financial send advisors. Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2019.

According to the appeals committee, the state of Oklahoma argued that the school’s case should not have been classified at the same level as Evans’s and that the NCAA did not give sufficient weight to mitigating factors when assessing the classification of the case.

In response, the Appeals Committee wrote: “We do not find that the appellant has demonstrated that the panel abused its discretion in applying and weighing the aggravating and mitigating factors. Further, as we have also found that the panel did not abuse of its discretion in determining the amount of this matter, the penalties appealed are confirmed.”

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause sentence from the NCAA.

“We are deeply disappointed for our student athletes, none of whom were here at the time of this case,” Weiberg said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented decision by the NCAA. There are other strikingly similar cases where there were no post-season bans and only minor penalties were imposed. We had a rogue employee who took actions that only benefited him and he did everything he could to assure his actions.” were undetectable. He was fired when we learned of his actions.

“We’ve worked with the NCAA, speeding up the process and getting no credit for it. What message is the NCAA sending here? This is further evidence that the NCAA system is broken.”

Oklahoma State is the first school to receive a postseason ban from the NCAA over the FBI investigation. Auburn and Arizona, which also had assistant coaches at fault, pleaded self-imposed post-season bans last season. USC was not suspended after the season.

South Carolina, where Evans was also determined to commit fouls, avoided a post-season suspension when the NCAA imposed sanctions in February 2020.

“There have been some results that have been very different from ours with very similar conditions. And that makes it even more frustrating,” Boynton said. “The cases have similar circumstances and the consequences are drastically different. And that is downright ridiculous.”