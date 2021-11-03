ACC Announces Honors for 2021 Field Hockey Season





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Erin Matson, senior Erin Matson of North Carolina, won the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors for the fourth time and won a record for the fourth time. Cardinals senior Alli Bitting was recognized as ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while UL goalkeeper Mila de Kuijer was selected as the Conferences Freshman of the Year in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Louisville’s Justine Sowry received the nod as ACC Coach of the Year. Matson, Bitting and de Kuijer were also voted to the All-ACC first-team announced Wednesday, and Louisville led all schools with four first-team selections. The Cardinals and second-place Syracuse each placed a combined five players on this year’s All-ACC first or second teams. Each of the ACC’s seven teams had chosen at least one player. Hailing from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Matson becomes the second student hockey athlete to be named ACC Offensive Player of the Year four times, along with former Maryland All-American Katie ODonnell (2007-10). Matson enters the ACC Championship as the all-time league leader in goals scored with 103, including 21 this season. The national leader in goals scored and total points (50) this season, despite missing three games due to an injured little finger, Matson was recognized as ACC Offensive Player of the Week four times this fall. Bitting has been a defensive mainstay for a Louisville team that has allowed just 16 goals in 18 games (an ACC-leading .848 goals allowed per game) while posting seven shutouts. Born in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Bitting was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week on August 31 and also contributed offensively with a pair of goals and three assists. De Kuijer was another key player in Cardinals’ successful defensive program, conceding just 16 goals in 1129 minutes and ranking seventh nationally with a save rate of .805. De Kuijer, who comes from Leiden, has not allowed more than two goals in a game this season. Sowry, whose team posted a 6-0 score in conference play and will carry an overall record of 16-2 in the ACC Field Hockey Championship as the No. 1 seed, was honored as the ACC Coach for the first time since the first time. Year Cardinals joined the conference in 2014. Louisville topped the regular-season ACC standings after it was expected to finish fifth in the league’s poll for the season. In addition to the #4 spot in the latest NFHCA National Rankings, Louisville also holds the fourth spot in the final NCAA RPI heading into the postseason. Sowry led the program to its first-ever NCAA semifinal last season. Six ACC teams finished the regular season in the top 25 teams in the NFHCA coaching poll, including three in the top 10 in Louisville, No. 9 Syracuse and No. 10 North Carolina. Louisville will receive a first-round bye as the ACC Field Hockey Championship kicks off Thursday at Syracuse’s JS Coyne Field. Quarterfinal action on Thursday finds No. 7 seed Duke (6-10, 0-6) paired with No. 2 Syracuse (12-4, 4-2) at 3:30 p.m., while No. 3 North Carolina (10-6, 4 -2) faces No. 6 Wake Forest (7-9, 1-5) at 6pm ACC Network will show all the tournament action live, with Mike Corey handling play-by-play and Leah Secondo by suit. 2021 All-ACC Field Hockey Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Erin Matson, North Carolina, F, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Alli Bitting, Louisville, D, Sr.

Freshman of the year: Mila de Kuijer, Louisville, GK, Fr.

Coach of the Year: Justine Sowry, Louisville First Team All ACC Fusine Govaert, Boston College, B, Gr.

Alli Bitting, Louisville, D, Sr.

Julie Kouijzer, Louisville, D, Jr.

Aimee Plumb, Louisville, F, So.

Mila de Kuijer, Louisville, GK, Fr.

Erin Matson, North Carolina, F, Sr.

Cassie Sumfest, North Carolina, M, Sr.

Quirine Comans, Syracuse, F, Gr.

Pleun Lammers, Syracuse, F, So.

Amber Ezechiels, Virginia, D, Sr.

Meike Lanckohr, Wake Forest, D/M, Jr. Second Team All-ACC Sky Caron, Boston College, B, Gr.

Sarah Johnson, Boston College, M/B, Gr.

Jonna Kennedy, Boston College, GK, Sr.

Eva Nunnink, Hertog, B, Gr.

Katie Schneider, Louisville, F, Sr.

Meredith Sholder, North Carolina, M, Sr.

Carolin Hoffmann, Syracuse, M, Gr.

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Syracuse, B, So.

Charlotte de Vries, Syracuse, F, Jr.

Annie McDonough, Virginia, M/V, Sr.

Nat Friedman, Wake Forest, M, Jr. ACC Field Hockey Release

