Big 12 announces softball schedule for 2022





NORMAN The Big 12 Conference announced its softball schedule for 2022 on Wednesday. The nine-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma Sooners will host three series at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and will face three conference foes on the road in 2022. The conference of the defending national champions is highlighted by an Easter weekend trip to Austin to take on Red River rival Texas and Bedlam in Norman to wrap up the regular season against 2021 Women’s College World Series entrant Oklahoma State. The Sooners will open the conference game by welcoming Baylor to Marita Hynes Field, March 25-27. Oklahoma will play its first Big 12 road series from April 8-10 when it travels to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech. OU will go for an eighth straight sweep over the Longhorns when they meet Texas in Austin, Thursday, April 14-16. No conference games will be played on Easter Sunday, April 17. The Sooners return to Marita Hynes Field, April 22-24, when the team hosts Iowa State. Oklahoma will play its final road conference series in Kansas, April 29 to May 1 in Lawrence, Kan., prior to hosting OSU for the regular season finale in Norman, May 6-8. OU will compete for the fifth consecutive Big 12 tournament crown at the Big 12 Softball Championship 2022 in Oklahoma City at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Fri-Sat, May 12-14. Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date, along with Oklahoma’s full schedule, including tournaments and non-conference opponents. Season ticket renewals go on sale in December, while single match tickets go on sale in February before the start of the season. Winners of 59 of their last 60 conference games, the Sooners have suffered just one Big 12 loss in the past five seasons, holding an undefeated record in their last 60 conference series (56-0-4 in that span). The program has not lost a conference series since 2011. The 2022 Team Returns 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the YearJocelyn Alo, along with four other All-Americans inJayda Coleman, 2021 NFCA Freshman of the YearTiare Jennings,Kinzie HansenandGrace Lyons. The Sooners are coming off a record 2021 season in which the team finished 56-4 and claimed the program’s fifth national title. For updates and more information on Oklahoma softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma Softballon Facebook. 2022 OU Softball Big 12 Schedule Date Opponent Venue March 25-27 Baylor Norman Apr 8-10 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas April 14-16^ in Texas Austin, Texas April 22-24 state of Iowa Norman April 29 – May 1 in Kansas Laurens, Kan. May 6-8 State of Oklahoma Norman May 12-14 Big 12 Championship* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Home games in bold ^ Easter is Sunday April 17

*Big 12 Softball Championship played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC

Dates are subject to change by mutual agreement of participating teams and completion of the conference schedule change policy.

