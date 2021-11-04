



american football

3-11-2021 17:14:00 hrs Penn States rookie quarterback is one of 12 semifinalists for the award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Red Shirt Senior Quarterback Sean Clifford has been named semi-finalist for The Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced on Wednesday. Clifford is one of the 12 semifinalists. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Named after the 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. The award has honored more than 1,400 nominees since its inception in 2005. Sean Clifford Remarks: Clifford is in his third season as Penn State’s go-ahead, having played 32 games in his career, earning 27 starts.

Clifford is a finalist for the NFF’s William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top soccer scientist, and is a member of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class.

Clifford, who was also named to the Allstate Good Works Team, has a cumulative GPA of 3.45, graduated with a degree in public relations in December 2020 and is pursuing a second degree in journalism.

Clifford is one of 25 quarterbacks eligible for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and is one of 40 candidates for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Clifford started the 2021 season on the waiting lists for the Manning Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Wuerffel Trophy.

Clifford is just one of four Penn State players to ever have more than 7,500 yards in total offenses and one of five quarterbacks to have 6,000 career passes.

Clifford is one of 16 current FBS quarterbacks with 6,500 passing yards and more than 860 rushing yards in his career.

Clifford owns 24 career games with multi-TD passes, including nine with three or more TDs and three with four or more.

The senior red shirt has thrown multiple touchdowns in a half 14 times and multiple touchdowns in a quarter on nine separate occasions.

Clifford owns six career games with at least 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

The quarterback has thrown five career touchdowns over 70 yards and completed 89 career passes over 20 yards or more.

Since 2000, Clifford’s 65.2 completion rate is the second highest through eight games (200 attempts minimum) by a Penn State quarterback, second only to Trace McSorley (65.9% in 2017).

Clifford has at least 2,000 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns in the first eight games of a season for the first time in his career. He joins McSorley (2017), Christian Hackenberg (2013) and Matt McGloin (2012) as Penn State QBs to accomplish the feat since 2000.

Since 2000, Clifford’s 2,008 passing yards are the fifth in the first eight games of a season by a Penn State quarterback.

Clifford ranks third in the conference in completions per game (21.5, 18th nationally), fourth in passing yards (2,008, 30th) and passing touchdowns (13, 43rd), and fifth in percentage completion (65.2, 39th) .

At Ohio State, Clifford completed a career-high 35 passes, for 361 yards and a touchdown, tying Matt McGloin’s school record against Northwestern in 2012.

The red shirt senior, who is TE . found Brenton Strange for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter, attempted 52 passes against the Buckeyes, the fourth most in a game at Penn State.

for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter, attempted 52 passes against the Buckeyes, the fourth most in a game at Penn State. Clifford connected to WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 42-yard touchdown against Illinois.

on a 42-yard touchdown against Illinois. Against Indiana, Clifford threw three touchdown passes to make contact with Strange (10 yards) and WR Jahan Dotson (8 meters, 30 meters).

(8 meters, 30 meters). Clifford became the fifth Penn State quarterback to reach 6,000 passing yards against Indiana. He currently has 6,740 passing yards.

Against Villanova, Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to throw at least 400 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in a game.

He set career-high 401 passing yards and tied a career high with four passing touchdowns to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. The 2021 recipient’s formal announcement will be made on December 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN and the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will be presented on February 25, 2022 at the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach. . ABOUT THE WUERFFEL TROPHY Founded in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college soccer players who serve others, celebrate their impact and inspire greater service in the world. As a member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievements on and off the field. It is the first major award that honors the character of service to others. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire more service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC championships and the Gators’ first national football championship as the team’s top quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won numerous other awards, including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the United States’ best scholar-athlete. country. As a nationally recognized humanitarian aid worker, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/11/3/football-clifford-named-a-wuerffel-trophy-semifinalist.aspx

