Four Nittany Lion Field Hockey Players Win Big Ten Post-Season Awards





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Four members of the Penn State field hockey team under head coach Char Morett-Curtiss have earned post-season accolades for the 2021-22 Big Ten season with the announcement of the All-Big Ten teams and the winners of the Sportsmanship Award. The Nittany Lions have two first team winners, a second team member, and a sportsmanship award winner. sophomore Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) earned first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season and was one of only two unanimous selections for the team. Gladieux has amassed 34 points from 16 goals and two assists en route to the Big Ten Tournament. She was a second-team All-American last season and is now a two-time All-Big Ten first teamer. Junior Mackenzie Everything (Mount Joy, Pa.) earned first-team All-Big Ten laurels for the third straight season and first as a Nittany Lion. Allessie enters the Big Ten tournament with 29 points from nine goals and a team-best 11 assists. Allessie was a third-team All-American as a freshman last year and a first-team All-American and is now a three-timer in the first-team of the Big Ten. Junior back Elena you (Grave, Netherlands) this season earned the All-Big Ten honors of the second team for the second consecutive season. Penn State’s stopper on his penalty corner violation and the team’s defensive leader, Fox has eight points on eight assists this year. She was a second-team All-Region honoree last year. Senior Hannah Zemaitis (Camp Hill, Pa.) has been named winner of Penn State’s Big Ten Field Hockey Sportsmanship Award. Zemaitis will earn her third letter as a Nittany Lion this season and has one assist this year. She participates in the Big Ten Tournament with 12 goals and six assists, of which two years with Hofstra. The Nittany Lions meet Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at 5 PM. Hosted by Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ Penn State’s Thursday game can be streamed live on B1G+. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey. 2021-22 FIELD HOCKEY ALL CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Fellow players of the year: Anthe Nijziel, D, Sr., IOWA and Gianna Glatz, GK, Sr., RU

Offensive Player of the Year: Sofia Southam, MF, Sr., MICH

Defensive Player of the Year: Anthe Nijziel, D, Sr., IOWA

Freshman of the Year: Hope Rose, F, MD

Coach of the Year: LISA CELLUCCI, IOWA FIRST TEAM ALL BIG TEN Maddy Murphy, F, Senior, IOWA

ANTHE NIJSIEL, D, SR., IOWA

Brooke DeBerdine, MF, Sr., MD

Hall O’Neill, B, Sr., ME

Sofia Southam, MF, Senior, MICH

Bente Baekers, F, Jr., NU

Maddie Zimmer, MF, So., NU

Mackenzie Everything , MF, Jr., PSU

SOPHIA GLADIEUX, MF, SO., PSU

Gianna Glatz, GK, Sr., RU

Katie Larmour, MF, Senior, RU SECOND TEAM ALL BIG TEN* Kira Curland, MF, Fr., IND

Esme Gibson, MF/D, Jr., IOWA

Grace McGuire, GK, Sr., IOWA

Lokke Stribos, MF/D, Senior, IOWA

Hope Rose, V, Fr., MD

Kathryn Peterson, MF, Sr., MICH

Anouk Veen, MF, So., MICH

Merel Hanssen, MF, Jr., MSU

Kayla Blas, MF, Sr., NU

Emma Goldean, MF, Senior, OSU

Elena you , MF, Jr., PSU

Kerrie Burns, B, Senior, RU

Milena Redlingshoefer, MF, Sr., RU SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREEE Jessica McGivern, Sr., IND

Nikki Freeman, Sr., IOWA

Logan Anderson, So., MD

Kate Burney, Sr., MICH

Lia Sinisi, Sr., MSU

Maggie Powers, So., NU

Katie Pyle, Senior, OSU

Hannah Zemaitis , Senior, PSU

Gianna Mancini, Sr., RU *Additional players due to draw Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

