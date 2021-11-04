



NORMAN Oklahoma Red Shirt Senior Golfer Chris Gotterup was named the Big 12 Conference’s Men’s Golfer of the Month for October, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. The All-American took an individual championship at the East Lake Cup, a third-place finish at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, and a 4-1 record at the Big 12 Match Play Championship for the month. His strong performance made him Golf Week’s No. 1 college golfer in the country as the fall season came to a close. Gotterup, who moved from Rutgers to Oklahoma for his senior year of eligibility, was the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year Award and a PING All-American as a junior. Are vs. par score of -1.22 is the best among Sooners qualifiers as he helped to power Ryan Hyble ‘s team to a unanimous No. 1 team ranking in October. It is the second monthly award in his career, as he was once the Big Ten’s Golfer of the Month as Scarlet Knight. The honor goes to the 10th Big 12 Golfer of the Month from the Hybl era, which began in 2009. The Little Silver, NJ, product and the Sooners capped their fall title with two team championships, two second-place finishes and a bronze medal in the Big 12 Match Play Championship. Gotterup helped OU to the East Lake Cup team title by defeating Oklahoma State’s Hazen Newman to take the winning run. OU returns to action on February 13 at the Puerto Rico Classic at the Rio Mar River Course to kick off the spring season. Hybl’s team will aim to make its 11th consecutive NCAA Championship and sixth consecutive NCAA Match Play in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/11/3/mens-golf-gotterup-honored-as-big-12-golfer-of-the-month.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos