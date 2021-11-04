Justin Fields praised for ‘perseverance in his running’





On five runs from engineered rollouts or read-option plays, Fields won 47 yards, including rushes of 16 and 14 yards. He was even more productive with four runs coming when he fell back to pass and scrambled out of the pocket and amassed 56 yards. One of those plays resulted in Fields’ highlight reel 22-yard touchdown run. The TD came in fourth with the Bears trailing 23-16 early in the fourth quarter. The game called for Fields to throw a short pass to run Khalil Herbert back into the right-hand flat. But with Herbert well covered, Fields broke a tackle in the pocket, turned the field and ran around the left side. Weaving past tacklers, he picked up key blocks by tackling Jason Peters and receiver Darnell Mooney on the left on his way to the end zone. “That fourth-and-1 game he made credits their defense for making a good decision,” said coach Matt Nagy. “It wasn’t there. And Justin made a play that we’ll all remember for a long time, I think.’ DeFilippo described Fields’ touchdown scamper as “a generation-type run” and said, “It doesn’t get any better than that.” Fields became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to rush 100 yards, run to a touchdown and throw a TD pass in a game, joining Robert Griffin III and Marcus Mariota. Against the 49ers, the Bears Fields pocketed more than in any other game this season. “That’s probably a big part of us as a staff too, able to adapt and figure out, ‘Okay, there are so many little moving parts to learn who he is as a quarterback and how he fits into this offense’ Nagy said. “I think [Sunday], appreciate our coaching staff for coming up with opportunities for him to do that, and then for the players to execute it. I mean, you saw the flights. If he comes over the edge, most quarterbacks get tackled. He had a few plays [Sunday] where it was him one-on-one with a D-end or an outside linebacker and they didn’t have a chance and he turned it into a 15-yard scramble. “We need to allow him to get to those parts of his game. [Sunday]I thought you saw that. Whether it’s a designed run or it’s, “Hey, on time and in rhythm, the piece isn’t there, leave,” you saw some of those [Sunday], at. The more he can do that and the more he can balance and not put too much on his plate with the QB zone reads and stuff and we let him play fast, that’s a win for our attack, and that’s how he will grow. “ After Fields’ performance against the 49ers, future opponents will no doubt have to reckon with his dynamic ability to play with his legs. “For me, the No. 1 impact is that you can’t just turn off on the O-line,” DeFilippo said. “You’re going to have to be disciplined in your rush lanes, which means you just can’t run onto the field on this guy. He’ll come up to you to see the runs we saw [Sunday]. I think it will slow down the pass rush a bit. That would be my guess. Whether it is or not, we’ll see. But that would be my number 1 take.” Grid moves:The Bears removed rookie linebacker Sam Kamara from the active roster on Wednesday and made two practice squad moves, signing linebacker Cassius Marsh and releasing running back Chris Thompson. Kamara signed with the Bears this year as an undrafted free agent from Stony Brook. He has appeared in the last three games, playing 46 snaps in defense and 37 in special teams. Marsh has appeared in 92 NFL games with nine starts in seven seasons with the Seahawks (2014-16), Patriots (2017), 49ers (2017-18), Cardinals (2019), Jaguars (2020), Colts (2020) and Steelers (2020).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/justin-fields-lauded-for-decisiveness-in-his-running The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos