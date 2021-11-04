Gym for men reveals schedule for 2022





NORMAN Head gymnastics trainer men Mark Williams announced the 2022 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma is scheduled for nine regular season leagues before moving on to post-season events. The Sooners open their 2022 campaign in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the Rocky Mountain Open hosted by the Air Force Academy. “We’ve structured our schedule quite similarly to the past few years with the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs at Air Force Academy,” Williams said. “It will be a good opening for us to get started and see where we are in the rankings.” OU will then host Air Force the following weekend on January 22, before traveling for the next two meetings on the schedule. The Sooners head to Palo Alto, California, to take on defending National Champion Stanford Cardinal in the Stanford Open Jan. 29, then take on Illinois in Champaign, Illinois on February 2. After the two weeks on the road, the Sooners will host Nebraska at McCasland Field House on February 19 before breaking with NCAA competition for the 2022 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup. Individuals qualifying for the Winter Cup meeting will compete in Indianapolis, Feb. 24-26. During last year’s Winter Cup, six current and former Sooners competed against four OU gymnasts who were included in the US Senior Men’s National Team. Oklahoma starts the month of March on the road in Springfield, Massachusetts, opposite Springfield College and William & Mary on Sunday, March 6 at 11 a.m. CT. Oklahoma will return to Norman in March for their last two home games against Ohio State (March 12) and Cal (March 19). The regular season finale against Cal will serve as senior night for the four seniors of the Sooners. The Sooners will begin the postseason on April 2 in Palo Alto, California, where Stanford will host the MPSFChampionship. OU will try to secure its tenth consecutive conference championship over AFA, Cal and Stanford. After the conference championship, the teams will take a two-week break to prepare for the 2022NCAA Championships hosted by the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center. “We’ve had a lot of success as hosts in the past, so I hope we can score another national championship.” – Mark Williams The team qualifier will take place on April 15, prior to the team final on April 16. OU has won four of the past six NCAA championships and took home ten All-America honors in 2021 at the championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Season tickets for the Sooners four home meetings in 2022 are on sale now. For updates and more information on Oklahoma men’s gymnastics, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_MGymnastics) and likeOklahoma Gymnastics Menon Facebook. Men’s gymnastics schedule 2022 Date Event website Time (CT) January 15 Rocky Mountain open Colorado Springs, Colorado. 7 p.m. January 22 air force Norman, Oklahoma. 6:00 PM January 2nd Stanford Open Palo Alto, California. 8 pm 12th of February Illinois Champaign, ill. Not yet known February 19 Nebraska Norman, Oklahoma. 6:00 PM February 24-26 winter cup Indianapolis, Ind. 7pm / 7pm 6 March Springfield & William & Mary Springfield, Mass. 11 hours 12 March Ohio State Norman, Oklahoma. 6:00 PM March 19 California Norman, Oklahoma. 6:00 PM 15 of April MPSF Championships Palo Alto, California. 8 pm April 17-18 NCAA Qualifiers and Team Finals Norman, Oklahoma. 1:00 PM / 7:00 PM

