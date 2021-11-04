Tigers ready for Texas in two steps with Aggies





AUBURN, Ala. In the final two-game road series of the regular season, Auburn volleyball (12-9, 4-7 SEC) seems to continue to flip the script with a few games in Bryan-College Station, Texas against the Aggies (11-9 , 4-6 SEC) at the Reed Arena. “Texas A&M is really physical,” said head coach Brent Crouch . “They have some big middles and high outsides. Their setter is a lefty, which gives her an advantage as an attacking setter. That will be a unique challenge, and she also has some height. It’s great to play against these different opponents every week.” They keep pushing you in different ways.” The two squads will face each other on SEC Network+ Thursday and Friday. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. QUICK HITS In the final two-game series of the season, Auburn heads to College Station to face the Aggies. Looking for a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M, Auburn is looking to win the program’s first game at College Station.

Defense is the name of the game for the Tigers this season. Auburn goes into the week as the SEC leader in digs per set (16.42) and opponent’s pass rate (0.147) while second in the league with a score of 2.80 blocks per set.

The Tigers have seen a huge improvement in the win-lose column in their second season under head coach Brent Crouch . With eight games left in the regular season, Auburn has already racked up 12 wins with four wins in the SEC game — the most in either category since the 2018 season.

Behind three blocks against LSU, Tatum Ships brought its season tally to 120 to shatter the program's single-season record for total blocks in the rally-scoring era. The previous record of 119 was set in 2012 by Camila Jersonsky.

Delivered another leading offensive performance last week, junior Rebecca Ratho moved to fifth in single-season history with 343 total kills. She needs just 68 kills over Auburn's last seven games to break the one-season record.

moved to fifth in single-season history with 343 total kills. She needs just 68 kills over Auburn’s last seven games to break the one-season record. Senior Bella Rosenthal enters the two-game series in second place in the SEC with a total of 405 digs. The total ranks ninth in Auburn’s single-season history. Rosenthall also currently ranks first in program history with an average of 5.19 digs per set. SCOUTING TEXAS A&M Seeking a four-game losing slip, the Aggies return to Reed Arena after dropping a few road games in the state of Mississippi. Texas A&M is ranked ninth in the league with a conference record of 4-6 and 11-9 overall. The Aggies have taken conference victories this season against Georgia, No. 20 Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama. Texas A&M is an aggressive offensive team and is ranked second in the league in team attacks per set (36.75). As a squad, the Aggies have a .191 batting percentage and have the ninth most kills overall in the league with 995. Junior outside hitters Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis accelerate the attack. Christon leads the team with 238 kills and ranks 11th in the SEC with an average of 3.45 kills per set. Davis has totaled 203 kills for the Aggies and is ranked 16th in the SEC with an average of 2.93 kills per set.

Setter Camille Conner returns for a fifth season of action. Conner has started all 20 games at the setter for the Aggies, with 742 total assists — the sixth most in the SEC. She averages the sixth highest assists per set in the conference at 9.89. Texas A&M has five Aggies with double-digit aces from the service line this season and is led by senior middle blocker London Austin-Roark’s 18. Connor is just behind with 17 service aces. Defensively, Texas A&M is evenly split with five Aggies taking on at least 100 digs this season. As a team, Texas A&M is second in the SEC in digs per set (16.33) and fifth overall overall (1225). Fifth-year Defensive Specialist/libero Macy Carrabine leads the charge with 297 total digs while she averages 4.18 per set. Both numbers are good for fourth place in the SEC. At the grid, Texas A&M has a total of 153 blocks the season to an average of 2.04 per set. Senior center blocker Mallory Talbert has proven to be one of the best blockers in the league as she ranks ninth with a total of 81 blocks. Talbert is 10th overall in the league with 1.08 blocks per set. Austin-Roark chipped 50 blocks this season for an average of 0.77 blocks per set. NEXT ONE The Tigers return to Auburn Arena for their final midweek home game of the regular season. Auburn will host South Carolina in a nationally televised game on the SEC Network on Wednesday, November 10. The first service is set at 8 p.m. CT.

