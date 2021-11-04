Yorkshire crickets race row reveals a sport that has gone backwards | Mihir Bose

tThe racism that cricketer Azeem Rafiq experienced when he played for Yorkshire extends beyond the county to the heart of the English game. It reflects the fact that cricket, in stark contrast to football, has for decades pulled a veil on racism and become less diverse, no more.

There is, of course, a very specific problem in Yorkshire, which explains why Rafiqs team-mates, and his club itself, may have felt that the P-word was acceptable to him in the dressing room. That wasn’t the only racist banter he was subjected to. Recently, while researching my book, The Impossible Dream, Rafiq told me that some of his teammates from Yorkshire had called him Rafa the Kafir for about two years. For Rafiq, a practicing Muslim who went to Mecca for Hajj, the pilgrimage that all Muslims must make once in their lives, this meant that he was an infidel and a devastating charge. He was surprised because none of the people who called him kafir were Muslims or knew anything about Islam.

What he didn’t know was that they used the word kaffir, not the Islamic kafir, but the term used in apartheid South Africa to denigrate black and brown people. Rafiq only discovered this when Yorkshire later launched an investigation into his allegations that he had been involved in racism. His response was: Wow. How could that be my nickname? These are not guys who come from small towns. These are guys who played international cricket and traveled the world. They knew exactly what they were saying. I had no idea.

Things could have been different. Yorkshire, which prides itself on being God’s own country, could have set the standard in English cricket to be inclusive. For nearly half a century since the 1950s, migrants from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as the Caribbean, had made Yorkshire their home. They played cricket but none of them made the Yorkshire team.

During my visits to Yorkshire in the 1970’s and 80’s I heard two conflicting stories. The white cricketers denied any racism, claiming that the reason the Yorkshire team was all-white was because people of color were not playing for the right clubs, the clubs that had traditionally formed the cricket pipeline for the county team.

Asian cricketers told a tale of denial and felt so sad that they founded their own clubs and even their own tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam (named after Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah), which is still running. Ironically, this meant that a version of the segregation practiced by the Raj in India was imitated in Yorkshire.

While English settlers had brought cricket to the subcontinent as part of their civilization mission, they did not want to allow Indians into their teams: only people of pure European blood could play, although they would compete against other Indian teams. Finally, a decade before the Raj ended, the English allowed a team to be formed made up of people of mixed blood, Indian Christians and Jews. The team was called The Rest, which shows how the English in India saw this diverse team.

Now, in the wake of the Rafiq scandal, there have been almost identical stories of racial division that I had heard 40 years ago. Asian cricketers speak of how they still play in teams that are all Asian and have not been voted into the county’s prestigious competitions, yet the white cricketers deny that there is any racism. John Brooke, the white 85-year-old president of the Lightcliffe cricket club, even responded to accusations of discrimination in Yorkshire League cricket, even saying: People can be abused inappropriately because they are fat or bald. I’ve played in locker rooms where there is bullying, but it may have to do with people’s characteristics.

That Brooke couldn’t understand the generations-long impact of racism, or that a black or brown person can’t change the color of their skin, shows that there is still a huge gap between communities when it comes to color.

One could say that cricket in Yorkshire has a specific racing problem. It only drafted its first ethnic minority player in 1992, decades after other counties had done so, and despite opposition from some of its biggest players, such as Fred Trueman, who thought it was stupid. And that cricketer was not a Yorkshire native, but Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s greatest cricketers who was brought in after the original pick, white Australian Craig McDermott, was injured. While other cricket counties may not have had rigid racial divisions in Yorkshire, in recent years top-level English play has increasingly become the domain of public school-trained players, and opportunities for people of color have declined dramatically.

While there were several black players on the England squad in the 1980s or 1990s, now there is only Jofra Archer, who learned his cricket in the West Indies, and the number of black players in county cricket has increased by 75% since 1990. decreased. And despite Asians playing recreational cricket in large numbers, Moeen Ali was the only major player to make it to the test team in the past decade.

As a result, on the playing field, football that was much whiter in the 70s and 80s is now much more representative of the country. The effect can be seen in the way football players, both white and black, have joined the campaign against racism by getting on their knees. In cricket, such a bond between black and white is impossible because there are so few people of color in cricket locker rooms. Against such a backdrop, it’s not surprising that a white Yorkshire cricketer who calls his Asian teammate the P-word is treated like jest.