Introducing ICC Faze Digital Collectibles





The ICC today announced a partnership with Faze to create exclusive digital collectibles from the greatest moments of ICC events.

Combining the ICC’s deep archive of historic cricket moments with the very latest technology on the Flow blockchain, this new experience means fans can collect NFTs from some of the most talked-about shots, catches and wickets from ICC events. The ICC Faze Digital Collectibles experience allows fans to collect NFTs or non-replaceable tokens from some of the best moments in the sport. Video

cwc19



02:39

Introducing ICC x Faze Digital Collectibles – Cricket’s NFT Fan Experience What is an NFT? A non-fungible token is a unique digital asset, which cannot be exchanged and has authenticity verification. An NFT can be traded, but cannot be copied or taken away; that digital asset belongs solely to one owner. NFTs in this form are a collectible, much like a physical product, for fans to own at a value they are willing to pay. How can a user buy the NFTs on the Fazes platform? A user can buy the NFTs in the marketplace from another user, or by registering for the pack drops. Legendary moments like these will be available on the ICC Faze platform. What is a pack drop? A pack drop is a pre-announced period during which fans can reserve the chance to get a pack, which is then randomly distributed among those who have expressed an interest. Not everyone who reserves a package gets one, the distribution is really random! What is a package? A pack is a bundle of three to five NFTs with varying rarities. A user purchasing a pack does not know the exact nature of the pack’s contents. However, a user can see the probability of how many common, rare, epic or legendary NFTs will be in a specific pack. What are rarity levels? Each ICC Phase NFT is assigned a level that represents its status and scarcity. There are 6 levels: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Platinum and Genesis. Legendary moments like these will be available on the ICC Faze platform. What they said Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital said: We’re excited to continue offering fans new ways to celebrate the game we all love. Cricket has a great track record of using technology to connect fans to our sport and this is our next evolution from trading cards to video NFTs where fans can own their favorite plays from ICC events. Anshum Bhambri, CEO of Faze Technologies added: Faze is building the metaverse for cricket. We are in a unique position to combine NFTs, gaming, financial utilities and money can’t buy experiences to create a platform for cricket enthusiasts to collect, use, play and interact with cricket through NFTs. We can’t wait to give more than 1 billion cricket fans the chance to own the game that means so much to them, and to experience cricket in a whole new way. The ICC Faze Digital Collectibles Experience In addition to the NFTs, the new platform will also engage with users and provide the opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Open to early registrations, the ICC Faze Digital Collectibles experience will take the cricket craze to the next level with access to great features, integrations, gaming and community engagement that put fans at the heart of the sport. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST NOW

