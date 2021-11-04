Sponsors turn their backs on Yorkshire County Cricket Club over racism report





Sponsors are turning their backs on Yorkshire CCC after handling an internal investigation into racism within the club. Last year, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq revealed how institutional racism had led him to commit suicide. An independent panel investigation confirmed only seven of his 43 allegations due to insufficient evidence, but found that Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying. Club president Roger Hutton offered a deep and unreserved apology to Rafiq and his family, but despite the damning findings, Yorkshire concluded that no disciplinary action should be taken. Emerald Publishing released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that the company would be removing all branding from the club and from Headingley Stadium, and called on Yorkshire to take serious action to eradicate racism. We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behavior and the harmful effects it has, Emerald said. Our intention remains to continue a financial commitment to the stadium itself, which is also the home of Leeds Rhinos rugby, as we believe this supports the goals of diversity and inclusion in sport, along with a range of charitable activities from the community. However, Emerald will no longer sponsor the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. We hope YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold the values ​​we all expect. The move by Emerald followed the decision by Arla Foods not to renew its sponsorship of countys 50-over team, as reported by the Daily mail. A long-held local lender, Tetleys Brewery, is also considering its position following the scandal. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Tea prematurely ended its partnership with the cricket club, writing in a statement on Wednesday: We were appalled to read Azeem Rafiq’s experiences during his time at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. We firmly believe that cricket should be a sport for everyone, but his experiences and the way the panel report has been handled does not reflect that. Our current partnership with YCCC has of course come to an end, but we have made the decision to end it with immediate effect. On Tuesday, MP Julian Knight accused Yorkshire of blaming Rafiq for their investigation. According to ESPN, the Yorkshire report featured a player who repeatedly referred to Rafiq as a P***. Despite the panel not upholding this claim, ESPN found that the panel found that Rafiq used the word Zimbo when referring to a player of Zimbabwean descent. Knight, the chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, was surprised at Yorkshire’s position. He told the Today Program: There is a degree of victim blaming in the leaked report where they equate Rafiq who uses Zim for Zimbabwean with the P word. It’s not the same. The idea of ​​them using that as blaming the victim or as an excuse for their actions is absolutely appalling. The DCMS committee announced Tuesday that Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton had been called to testify about the handling of Rafiqs’ allegations, and Rafiq himself and other members of the county’s hierarchy have also been invited. Additional reporting by PA

