Cast out big names, bring in youngsters: Kapil Dev tells BCCI | Cricket News







Virat Kohli-led India have been solidly beaten in both of their ‘Super 12’ Group 2 matches so far and even if they win the remaining three matches, starting with the match against Afghanistan on November 4, their qualification to the semi-finals could finals are subject to net run rate (NRR) calculations and the results of some other games in the group that favor them. NEW DELHI: Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has said he would be proud if India qualified based on his performance, and would not wait for the outcome of other matches to reach the ranking at the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held at the underway in the UAE.Virat Kohli-led India have been solidly beaten in both of their ‘Super 12’ Group 2 matches so far and even if they win the remaining three matches, starting with the match against Afghanistan on November 4, their qualification to the semi-finals could finals are subject to net run rate (NRR) calculations and the results of some other games in the group that favor them. “If we succeed based on some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated that. If you want to win the World Cup or reach the semi-finals, do it on your own. You better not depend on other teams.” Kapil told ABP Nieuws on Wednesday.

The former cricketer added that it is time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make tough decisions regarding the seniors in the squad. “I think the selectors will have to decide the future of the big names and the big players,” Kapil said, pointing out that non-performers should be kicked out and replaced with new faces.

India’s humiliating losses to Pakistan and New Zealand by 10 and eight wickets respectively in the two ‘Super 12’ games have brought them to the brink of elimination. “They (BCCI selectors) need to think if the youngsters who are doing well in the IPL, it’s time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose there is no harm because they will gain experience But if these great players don’t perform now and play such poor cricket there will be a lot of criticism. The BCCI needs to step in and think about bringing in more youngsters,” Kapil added.

