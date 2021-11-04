Former professional cricketer Aaron Summers pleads guilty to grooming misdemeanors and possession of child abuse material





A former professional cricketer and one-time Big Bash League player has pleaded guilty to childcare charges and possession of child abuse material. Most important points: 25-year-old former fast bowler Aaron Summers was arrested in Darwin in May

He pleaded guilty today in the NT Supreme Court to, among other things, possessing and transmitting child abuse and grooming material The court heard that Summers used his position as a sportsman to build a relationship with his young victims TheNorthern Territory Supreme Court heard Aaron Summers, 25, used his position as a professional athlete to build trust with victims and to request sexually explicit material from them via Snapchat and Instagram. A fast bowler, Summers played state-level professional cricket for Tasmania, in India and once for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He was the first Australian cricketer to take part in a domestic cricket league in Pakistan and played matches in Karachi and Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Crown Prosecutor Hannah White described Summers’ actions as “predatory, callous and calculated”. “The perpetrator used his position as a representative cricketer to build a relationship with victims he could exploit,” she told the NT Supreme Court. “He engaged in sexualized conversations with them and asked them to send sexually explicit images of themselves.” Summers pleaded guilty to seven charges, including possessing and transmitting child abuse material and transmitting communications to anyone under the age of 16 with the intent of inducing the recipient to engage in sexual activity. The charges relate to multiple victims, including two young boys who were 12 and 13 years old at the time of the crime. The court heard that all the victims were personally known to Summers through his involvement in cricket in Darwin. Victim’s mother of police officer ‘devastated’ Two victim statements were read to the court, including one from the other by a 13-year-old boy, who is himself a senior police officer with the Northern Territory Police Force. The woman labeled Summers a “monster” and described the day she discovered the crime as the “worst day of her life.” The court heard a statement from a victim’s mother, a senior NT police officer. ( ABC News: File Photo ) “Imagine being awakened in the middle of the night by the Northern Territory Police who knock on our door and tell us that a pedophile broke into our home and insulted our beautiful innocent 13-year-old son,” the statement reads. declaration. “To think my special education wasn’t enough to save my son from a monster like Aaron Summers is devastating.” She said Summers had taken away her son’s innocence and should be ashamed of herself. “You used the most powerful tool you had, your fame and talent, and you managed to deceive [my son] by thinking he was your friend,” she said. A second victim statement, from the mother of a 13-year-old victim, described how her son lost interest in schoolwork and distanced himself from family, friends and teachers after the crime. Defense attorney Matthew Hubbert told the court that Summers was cooperating with investigators, making full disclosures to police and expressing remorse. He requested a partial suspension of Summers’s sentence and requested that he be allowed to live in Western Australia with his parents, who were present in court. The case was adjourned to prepare a psychological report before the December sentencing while Summers remained in custody.

