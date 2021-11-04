Azeem Rafiq: Leading sponsors sever ties with Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Azeem Rafiq, a former England youth captain, captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 match in 2012

Several sponsors have ended their partnership with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club as the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq investigation continues.

Main sponsor Emerald Publishing and Yorkshire Tea have severed ties with the club.

Rafiq will personally testify to MPs in a report on accusations of racism he has leveled against Yorkshire.

The report found that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial intimidation and harassment” at the club.

However, Yorkshire has said no disciplinary action will be taken.

Senior Yorkshire officials have also been invited to attend the hearing of the Selection Committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on 16 November.

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton will be questioned by MPs, along with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Witnesses who testify before certain committees are protected by parliamentary privilege, meaning they are immune from the threat of civil or criminal proceedings regarding what they say.

On Wednesday, Emerald Publishing said that although it withdrew its “brand association” with Yorkshire, it would continue a financial commitment to Headingley, which is also the home stadium of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team.

Yorkshire Tea ended its partnership with the club with “immediate effect”, while leisure club operator David Lloyd said it has chosen not to reinstate the partnership.

Tetley’s Beer said it had informed Yorkshire that its sponsorship would not be renewed after the end of the current contractual agreement.

Julian Knight MP has called on the board of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to resign after a leaked report came out detailing the investigation into Rafiq’s treatment.

A story published by ESPN says the report concluded that a racially offensive term used against Rafiq was considered “banter.”

Knight, chairman of the DCMS selection committee, called it “one of the most repulsive and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history”.

In a tweet, he added: “Given the endemic racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, I am struggling to think of any reason why the board should remain in office.”

YCCC did not comment on any of the allegations when approached by BBC Sport.

Knight’s comments came after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid called for “heads to roll” in Yorkshire, saying that if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not take action, “it will not be fit for purpose” . He further stated in a Twitter post that the term allegedly used to describe Rafiq was “not joking.”

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries called Rafiq’s treatment “disgusting” and said “the ensuing investigation is only making it worse”.

In a tweet, she added that any ECB investigation must be “quick and fully transparent. Racism must be addressed and NEVER be written off as mere ‘banter’.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire MPs have called on the ECB to launch an “immediate, comprehensive and independent investigation into the racial abuse”.

In the letter external link , they said referring to the use of a racially offensive term like “banter” was “truly abhorrent”.

“Azeem Rafiq was not given the dignity and respect he deserved, it is now up to the ECB to ensure that this humiliating incident does not happen again,” it read.

The ECB has launched its own investigation and a spokesperson said: “Last week we received the report from the Yorkshire CCC on the allegations of racism and bullying that Azeem Rafiq had leveled against the club.

“We are aware of the time Azeem has waited for a solution and the toll it has taken on his well-being and that of his family. We’re sorry that as a sport this hasn’t been resolved yet.

“We will conduct a full regulatory process that is fair to all parties, but we will also ensure that this happens as quickly as possible. To achieve this, we secured the services of a QC along with other external research support to bolster resources around our process. The ECB Governing Council has also reaffirmed its determination to provide additional funds should the investigation require it.

”We are aware that the’ [DCMS] A select committee has called on Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton to testify. In the meantime, we will continue our investigation.”

Last year Rafiq claimed “institutional racism” at the club left him close to taking his own life. external link

Seven of the 43 allegations were: confirmed in a report by an independent panel.

Hutton apologized to Rafiq – who had been twice with Yorkshire, the second of which finished in 2018 – and said there was “no doubt” that he was “a victim of racial harassment” during his first stint at the club.

However, the club recently said: it will not take disciplinary action against a player, employee or officer about the harassment.

Rafiq report timeline

September 2, 2020: ESPN Cricinfo publishes an interview with Rafiq external link in which he claims that “institutional racism” at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club brought him close to taking his own life.

September 3, 2020: yorkshire say they have launched a “formal investigation” into Rafiq’s claims and chairman Roger Hutton says the club would undertake a “wider review” of their “policy and culture”

September 5, 2020: Yorkshire, ask an independent law firm to investigate allegations of racism against the club by Rafiq.

Nov 13, 2020: Rafiq says he hopes to make a “meaningful change” after making his first statement to the investigation.

Dec 15, 2020: Rafiq files a legal claim against Yorkshire “claims direct discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, as well as victimization and disadvantage as a result of attempts to tackle racism at the club”.

February 2, 2021: Yorkshire threatens life ban to anyone who has made threats against Rafiq or his family and legal team after ESPN Cricinfo showed them messages sent to Rafiq’s law firm.

June 17, 2021: An employment court case between Rafiq and his former club Yorkshire can’t find a solution. The independent investigation into his accusations of racism is still ongoing.

August 16, 2021: Yorkshire receives the findings of an independent inquiry into the allegations of racism and, two days later, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) asks for a copy.

August 19, 2021: Yorkshire, to release the findings of the report at this stage, to admit Rafiq was “a victim of inappropriate behavior” and offer him their “deep apologies”.

Rafiq accuses Yorkshire of downplaying racism by calling him the victim of “inappropriate behavior”.

September 8, 2021: MPs tell Yorkshire to publish the findings of the report “immediately”.

September 10, 2021: Yorkshire releases the report’s findings, who says Rafiq was the “victim of racial intimidation and harassment” and seven of the player’s 43 allegations were confirmed by an independent panel.

According to Hutton, there was “insufficient evidence in the report to conclude that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist”.

Yorkshire released a summary of the report and the panel’s recommendations, but said the full report could not be released for legal reasons “due to privacy legislation and defamation”.

October 8, 2021: Yorkshire misses a deadline to send the full report to Rafiq and his legal team after BBC Sport understands that a labor judge has ordered the club to release it in full by Friday, October 8.

October 13, 2021: Rafiq then gets a heavily edited version, while the ECB says it is still waiting for the full report.

October 28, 2021: Yorkshire says it has conducted its own internal investigation following the report’s findings and concluded that “no conduct or action has been taken by any of its employees, players or officers that warrants disciplinary action”.

Nov 2, 2021: The select Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee is calling on Hutton to appear before her to answer questions about Yorkshire’s handling of a report on Rafiq’s allegations of racism.

Nov 3, 2021: The date of the DCMS hearing is scheduled for November 16 and Rafiq is called to testify in person, along with senior officials from Yorkshire.