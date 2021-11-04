Sports
Cricket: India beat Afghanistan to keep hopes alive for T20 World Cup | Cricket News
India’s hopes of letting the last four hang by a thread after heavy losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two Super 12 group matches.
India has crushed Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi and has kept alive their small hopes of reaching the Crickets’ Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.
The 2007 champions are hoping to tie the last four by a thread after heavy losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two Super 12 group matches.
However, India’s batting finally clicked against Afghanistan as they took the tournament’s highest total of 210-2 and narrowed their opponents down to 144-7.
Openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) shared a 140-run opening grandstand to set up their massive score that proved to be too big a mountain for Afghanistan’s modest batting lineup.
scored a fantastic 74 to set up a 66 run for #TeamIndia & won the Man of the Match award. #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup
Score card https://t.co/42045c5J05 pic.twitter.com/fdBPkkEnKQ
BCCI (@BCCI) Nov 3, 2021
The leaders of Group 2 Pakistan have booked their place in the semi-finals and India must win their last two matches to have a chance of joining the final four.
It was a much better wicket today, to be fair, said India skipper Virat Kohli.
We support the guys because they are so skilled, and sometimes it comes out like today. To pay tribute to the opponents, they threw really well in the first two games and didn’t let us get away.
In a tournament where chasing teams had a clear advantage, Kohli lost the toss and his team again hit first against a spin-heavy Afghanistan.
India was unable to take advantage of the power playovers in their last two games, but their openers eventually fired.
Rohit, judged man of the match, raced to a 37-ball 50 and Rahul reached his half-century in the next needing more than two balls less.
Rohit crushed leg – spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s best hope against the rampant openers, for back to back sixes before falling over to Karim Janat in the 15th.
Gulbadin Naib threw Rahul over in the 17th, but with Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant unstoppable in the final overs, there was no respite for the Afghans.
Pandya went unbeaten on a blistering 13-ball 35, while Pant 27 was not out with an even number of balls.
Wickets thrown away
Afghanistan stumbled early in their pursuit, losing both openers by consecutive deliveries in the first 19 balls.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit Mohammed Shami (3-32) for back-to-back sixes before offering a skier to Pandya in Ravindra Jadejas first over.
Once Ravichandran Ashwin Gulbadin removed Naib and Najibullah Zadran to bring them down to 69-5 in the 12th over, Afghanistan was never really in the game despite Janat’s undefeated 42.
Meanwhile, Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi said India batted very well on the Abu Dhabi field.
We wanted to bat second because of the dew and the wicket looked really good to hit, said Nabi whose team now has two wins and two losses.
In the end there wasn’t that much dew, but India hit really well on this field and put pressure on our bowlers. We threw away our wickets and came under pressure.
