Cricket fans erupt over Jadeja ‘injustice’

Ravindra Jadeja, like many fans, thought he had taken one of the catches from the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan. Photo: Fox Sports

The controversy erupted during the T20 World Cup, with viewers claiming that Indian star Ravindra Jadeja was robbed of one of the tournament’s catches, during his match crucial victory against Afghanistan.

After losing their first two games to Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s men kept their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive with a 66-point win over Afghanistan.

‘HAVE A SHOCKER’: Shane Warne’s brutal swipe at ‘poor’ Tim Paine

‘BEST EVER’: Cricket world in disbelief about ‘insane’ World Cup act

‘NOT CONVINCED’: Aussie Great’s truth bomb for Usman Khawaja

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma both took half a century to help India score a formidable 2-210 – the tournament’s highest score to date.

Mohammed Shami then took three wickets to help narrow Afghanistan to 7-144.

That score for the Afghans might have been even lower if Jadeja wasn’t denied what many caught the World Cup in the 18th about.

Jadeja cemented his reputation as one of the best outfield players in the world of cricket by putting in a spectacular full-throttle diving effort.

The flyout was sent to the third umpire to check, with reps suggesting he caught it cleanly before his hands touched the turf.

Unfortunately for the fans of Jadeja and India, the third umpire judged that Jadeja’s fingers were not quite under the ball when it hit the ground.

The controversial incident sparked a wave of reaction on social media, with many fans insisting that Jadeja had been “robbed” of an incredible catch.

India keeps hope alive in semi-final

India kicked off the fourth-century partnership in T20 internationals between Rahul and Sharma, which was only broken in the 15th after they donned a blistering 140.

Sharma picked extra cover after a well-hit 74 of 47 deliveries from Karim Janat and Rahul followed two overs later for a 48-ball 69, with Gulbadin Naib beating him with a slower ball yorker.

Story continues

The wickets only brought Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to the fold, with the pair taking 63 runs from the last four overs.

“Much better wicket”, declared a relieved India captain Virat Kohli afterwards.

“Also in the other two games, if we had just two overs of that free-flowing hitting ability, that could have sent the message to the opposition that we pressured them.”

Rohit Sharma was at his most destructive in India’s big win against Afghanistan. Photo: Getty

In response, Afghanistan fell to 2-13 in the fourth over, which included a duck for Mohammad Shahzad.

Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 19 out of 10, Afghanistan was always behind pace and was only 4-63 at the halfway mark.

They rallied towards the end of the innings with Mohammad Nabi hitting 35 and Janat going undefeated at 42 of 22, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Despite the big win, India’s slim chance of progressing to the semi-finals depends on whether they can beat Scotland and Namibia by wide margins, while other results also favor them.

“Net run rate was in the back of our minds,” Kohli added.

“We spoke in the team meeting that we need to focus on the chance we have (to qualify for the semi-finals) and stay positive and take that opportunity.”

India lost to arch-rival Pakistan by 10 wickets and to New Zealand by eight wickets before their best batsmen finally came out on top in the third group 2 match.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.