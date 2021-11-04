Rahul Dravid Appointed Head Coach of India Men’s Cricket Team





Former India captain Rahul Dravid was officially appointed head coach of India’s senior men’s cricket team on Wednesday, India’s Board of Control for Cricket announced. The ex-coach of India Under-19 and India A, and most recently head of the National Cricket Academy, Dravid will take charge of the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which kicks off shortly after the ongoing ICC Mens T20 World Cup. The BCCI had invited applications for the post last month as the incumbent Ravi Shastris term ends with the World Cup. It was almost certain that Dravid would be his successor. The 48-year-old had traveled to Sri Lanka with a second-rate Indian squad as interim head coach while the main team was touring England. The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of India’s senior men’s team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game, Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president and former Dravis teammate, said in a release. He has also served Indian cricket with distinction as head of the National Cricket Academy. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have come to represent the country on the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights, he added. NEWS: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach – Team India (Senior Men) More details — BCCI (@BCCI) Nov 3, 2021 The Cricket Advisory Committee, composed of Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, has made the appointment, the board said in their statement. It was recently reported by multiple outlets that Dravis’ appointment was just a formality as he was convinced to throw in his hat. The board congratulates Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), Bharat Arun (Bowling Coach), R Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure. Under Shastri, the Indian cricket team took a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably in both home and away conditions. India climbed to the top spot in the Test format and reached the final of the inaugural Test World Championship in England, the BCCI statement said. India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it up with another series win in 2020-21. India was also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it defeated New Zealand 5-0. Under the leadership of Shastri and his teams, India won all of their seven test series at home. Rathour recently confirmed that he has reapplied for the batting coach role. With two World Cups scheduled for the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. After giving NCA much-needed direction and overseeing the boys’ progress at India U-19 and India A level, we think this is a natural development for him as a coach as well. I have no doubt that under him the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The board will soon appoint other trainers, who will support the head coach in achieving our goals together.

