The world’s oldest cricketer turns 110: I’ve been so lucky in my life





The oldest living cricketer turned 110 this week. Eileen Ash, a former international cricketer from Norwich, UK, celebrated her 110th birthday at St. Johns House care home on Monday. Ash played cricket for England from 1937 to 1949, according to a blog post of Castlemeadow Care, which runs St. Johns House. According to the blog post, Ash got the achievement of the oldest living international cricketer by Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2019. 100-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER SET GUINNESS WORLD RECORD WEIGHT LIFTING She also worked for MI6, Britain’s secret intelligence agency, during World War II and the 11 years after the war, the blog post said. Aside from her career achievements, Ash also passed her driving test at age 105, which was listed on a ITV reality show. WOMAN Turns 110, RECALLS LIFE THROUGH WWI, THE GREAT DEPRESSION AND RECOVERY FROM COVID-19 Ash celebrated her birthday with friends and family and received dozens of cards and gifts from around the world, according to SWNS, including a card from Queen Elizabeth. She also received a personalized cricket bat and a professional portrait. Her family even surprised her by driving her beloved yellow Mini to the nursing home, where she could see him, according to Castlemeadow Care. LONDON’S OLDEST WOMAN Turns 108, SAYS COVID-19 IS NOTHING COMPARED TO WORLD WAR I “It’s absolutely amazing,” Ash told Castlemeadow Care. “I’ve been so lucky in my life and done beautiful things. I’ve been very close to my family and I’ve been very lucky to be healthy for so long.” When asked what her secret to longevity is, she told the nursing home about “being happy and smiling a lot, red wine and staying fit with yoga.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER Fiona Mawby, the welfare manager at St. Johns House, told SWNS that Ash is “cheeky, kind and happy”. “She’s just such a sweet lady – she wakes up with a smile,” Mawby said. Mawby added that Ash has received “over 100 birthday cards” and other good wishes. “The number of people calling to make sure she had a fantastic day was overwhelming.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

