Shane Warne Analysis, Mitchell Starc Nowhere, Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja
Leg-spin legend Shane Warne believes theres a lot of gaps in Australias Test side, suggesting that no visiting side fears Australia anymore while predicting England would be competitive in this Ashes series of the summers.
Speaking about Fox Crickets World Cup live on Wednesday night, Warne broke down how the Aussies were placed in The Gabba just a month before the first Test.
Warne said left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc was nowhere, stated that Tim Paine had been shaken in recent years as a skipper, and suggested that neither Marcus Harris nor Usman Khawaja would give him much confidence if he chose to open the battle with David Warner. .
If you think back to Australia and think back to the Ashes series in Australia, England has been very poor for a long time when they come to Australia. But I’m only looking at the Australian side and there are a lot of holes, Warne told Fox Cricket.
Our fast bowlers Pat Cummins doesn’t look like a gallop and we know he’ll be fine because he’s world class. But Starcs nowhere, (Josh) Hazlewoods bowls well.
But other than that, we didn’t let (David) Warner run. Who will he open with? (Marnus) Labuschagne and (Steve) Smith on three and four, but who is going to hit (on) five? (Cameron) Green is another young player who looks pretty good. Paine, he had a shock as captain the last few years, tactically he was very bad, lost the last two series and can’t run.
Our sides not so great, this almighty Australia.
But here’s the big thing: no one is afraid of Australia anymore. When we came to Australia, everyone was always going, oh, we had to be at our best to even compete. Now they just believe they can beat Australia from all sides.
Warne said South Australia’s Travis Head should be placed first in the number 5 position, while Harris should place Warner at the top of the order, adding that it would be a step backwards for the Australian selectors if they were instead of these would choose Khawaja.
Khawaja is the leading points scorer in the Sheffield Shield so far this summer, having registered two centuries from his three appearances. Harris returned to the Victorian line-up last week, scoring 137 against New South Wales.
They (Harris and Khawaja) are both, we hope they do well when they go with Khawaja or Harris. They should be better than they are, they just aren’t scoring the points they should be, he said.
But it has to be one of those guys, the one that gets the shape. Khawaja has shown a bit of early form, but it’s about form at the right time. So if Harris is fine with a few hundred just before the first test, he might get the wink.
With question marks over England’s stroke depth, Australia are going to be hot favorites this summer’s five-game streak.
But Warne said the Joe Roots team should not be underestimated, especially after the Test Aussies’ poor performance on home ground against India last summer.
I look at England and I think their percussion looks very weak. But Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, (Jos) Buttler have this shape and suddenly they look pretty good, he said.
Their bowlers, (Jimmy) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad have not done well here in Australia, but they will bowl well enough. It’s who will be with them. Which spinner? Jack Leach with the old Kookaburra ball?
You would say Australia is the favourite, but given their recent form in recent years here in Australia, we were beaten by the Indian C team last year and we were tactically very poor. I think it will be very, very close. I think it will be a good series from Ashes.
Former Test midfielder Mark Waugh predicted that England could cause some fear during the series, but said the Aussies would be too strong.
I see England being competitive in a couple of tests, maybe the Adelaide Test where it will swing the pink ball, so I think they are a threat there. (But) I don’t think their spins pose a threat, Waugh told Fox Cricket.
Australia should win.
