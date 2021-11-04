Sponsors leave English club over claims





LONDON (AP) Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted making racist remarks against Azeem Rafiq, a former team-mate in Yorkshire.

The cricket club recently concluded that no employee would take action against Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism, leading major sponsors to forgo deals this week on how to handle the case.

Ballance accepted that he was responsible for some of the abusive and derogatory terms to which Rafiq revealed he was the victim of his time with the county in Northern England. Ballance tried to give context to his incredibly close relationship with Rafiq during their time together at the club, claiming that both men said things to each other privately that were not acceptable, but added that he regretted his share of those exchanges. . I have been reported to have made racist remarks and, as I have told the independent inquiry, I accept that I have done so and regret having done so, Ballance said in a statement on Wednesday. To be clear, I deeply regret some of the language I used in my younger days. I don’t want to disparage Rafa by repeating the words and statements he made about me and others, but I need to be clear that this was a situation where best friends said abusive things to each other that, outside that context, would be considered as completely inappropriate.” Azeem Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he felt like an outsider during his stay in Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was on the brink of suicide. The name Ballances was redacted in a summary of the independent report in Rafiq’s broad allegations of institutional racism, but ESPNCricinfo reported that the panel maintained claims that he had repeatedly used a racist slur. The investigative panel found that those words were spoken in the spirit of friendly banter, a conclusion that has sparked a wave of condemnation from politicians and campaign groups.

I regret that these exchanges took place, but at no point did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa suffering,” Ballance said. “Had I believed that, I would have stopped immediately. He was my best friend in cricket and I cared about him a lot. To my knowledge, it has never been claimed that I moved Rafa to tears. Emerald Group Publishing, which was named Headingley Stadium, and Yorkshire Tea followed shirt sponsor Anchor Butter as they ended their partnership with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. We will not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behavior and the harmful effects this has,” Emerald said in a statement. “We hope YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold its values. that we all expect. . The England and Wales Cricket Board has promised a full regulatory process that is fair to all parties after receiving a full copy of the report only last week. We are aware of the long time that Azeem has waited for a solution and the toll that will have to be taken on his well-being and that of his family,” said the ECB. “We are sorry that this as a sport has not been solved yet.” ____ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

