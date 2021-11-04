Updated Super 12 points table after NZ vs SCO, IND vs AFG





India opened their account in the 2021 T20 World Cup with a huge 66 run win Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai, who were chasing 211, were unable to get going against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and both were fired by the bowling duo. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz beat Shami for 6.6.4; Gulbadin Naib took a few limits from Hardik Pandya to start the chase as Afghanistan ended the power play at 47/2. However, Gurbaz got deep into Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling alley. R Ashwin, who returned to India’s T20I eleven, took the wicket from Naib. In the hint to find a boundary, Najibullah Zadran attempted a reverse sweep, but missed a straight from Ashwin. The required speed had increased to over 16 and the result was a foregone conclusion by then. Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat took a few late hits, but only managed to side with 144. Previously, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul reunited at the top gave India a fast start. Sharma lifted Nabi for a boundary in the first over before they both took over 16 runs on the second, bowled by Sharafuddin Ashraf. The fifth over, thrown by Naveen-ul-Haq, gave India 17 runs while Sharma hammered the pacer for two fours and a six. India ended the power play at 53/0. Afghanistan tried to pull things back but Rashid Khan, their main man, leaked 11 runs in his second over. After putting themselves in the shoes, they both played with the Afghan bowlers. Naveen was taken for 16 runs; Naib for 12; Rohit twice sent Rashid Khan over the ropes to further demoralize Afghanistan. Karim Janat ended the opening score of 140 runs with the wicket of Sharma, who left after scoring 74 runs off 47 balls. Naib neutered Rahul for 69 out of 48. Rishabh Pant then hit two straight sixes to Naib before Hardik Pandya hit three fours to Hamid. Pant and Pandya plundered the bowlers to every part of the ground in their remarkable partnership of 63 runs from just 21 balls, giving India a big finish. Earlier in the day, New Zealand defeated Scotland by 16 runs off Martin Guptill’s thunderous 93. 2021 T20 World Cup: Super 12 points table updated after NZ vs SCO, IND vs AFG Also Read: Breaking News: BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

