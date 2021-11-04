What should you pay attention to on Saturday evening?

Here are five things to watch when Clemson plays against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM (ACC Network):

Clemson football needs healthy bodies on offense

Clemson center Mason Trotter was in his third game of the season last week after recovering from a broken hand when he was injured again. Trotter didn’t play in the second half and if he doesn’t play this week, the Tigers could make a fourth switch in that position, all due to injuries.

Clemson vs. FSU was basically down to one running back, Will Shipley, after Phil Mafah hurt an ankle in the fourth quarter. Kobe Pace, the teams leading the rusher when the game started, was out due to COVID.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney: Running was the challenge. We are getting our emergency loopbacks ready. We had to get creative there (in practice). That’s top secret. We only have the four (including graduate student Darien Rencher, who has four in the season). Obviously Kobe was out last week. Mafah rolls an ankle. We only had two boys. So we tried to find attacking guys who could run back if we needed to.

Clemson must deal with Louisville’s confusing defensive move

The Louisville defense will keep players moving in all directions and the Cardinals are good at hiding their cover. That could make it difficult for Clemson’s patchwork offensive line, the running backs and especially quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He had enough trouble making good readings and going through progressions as it is.

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott: They move guys with every game. They cause a lot of nuisance. They cause a lot of havoc, they create TFLs (tackles for loss) and they can reach the quarterback. They are very multiple on the back. We’ve seen just about every reporting known to man. We counted 11 versions of Cover 3 with guys going in different places. It will be quite a challenge to be able to absorb all that movement.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville’s dynamic quarterback

Clemson has faced a string of outstanding quarterbacks: Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Florida State’s Jordan Travis, and now Malik Cunningham, who is ranked 15th nationally in total offense. He is already 97 passing yards from 2,000 (with nine touchdowns) and leads the team with 556 rushing yards (13 touchdowns).

Tigers Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables: He’s just very explosive, very hard to contain. They do a great job moving it.

Swinney: He’s dangerous. He is a very good pitcher and he is a precise guy. He can push the ball across the field. He can throw the ball on the run. It starts with holding him down. You have to keep it in the bag. You can’t just let him be a freerunner.

Clemson must end the trend of touchdown giveaways

Clemson had no turnover in back-to-back wins against Boston College and Syracuse. The Tigers then had five in their last two games against Pitt and Florida State. Both opponents had defensive touchdowns, the Panthers on an interception of a kick pass and the Seminoles on a fumble. Clemson has allowed three defensive TDs this season. They have all been expensive. Georgia had a pick six in a 10-3 win against the Tigers, Pitt took a 21-7 lead on his defensive score, and Florida State continued on that awkward return midway through the fourth quarter.

Swinney: We don’t need to score for the other team. That is first and foremost. Not only let’s not turn it around, but let’s not score for the other team. That would be a good trend, a good change.

The ACC Scoreboard

Clemson (5-3, 4-2) has won six straight ACC championships and while it looks like that streak is definitely coming to an end, the Tigers are not yet mathematically eliminated. First they have to beat Louisville in two weeks and also Wake Forest (5-0). The Demon Deacons should lose at least one additional game and they play against North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Their latest is at Boston College. NC State (3-1) has four league games to go and the Wolfpack will play against Florida State on Saturday at 4 PM.

Swinney: Anything can happen. A lot of ball has to be played. … It’s the championship stage no matter where we are. This is the championship stage of our journey, of our year. We have been a good November team for a long time and we need to be on the foundation of this program and have a great November. To do that, we need to find a way to win this gumball game in Louisville. That’s where it starts.