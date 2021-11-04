Sports
India vs Afghanistan 2021 T20 World Cup Highlights: Openers, bowlers lead India to 66-run victory over Afghanistan
IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup Score: Jasprit Bumrah threw clean lines and lengths against Afghanistan.© AFP
Pacer Mohammed Shami finished with a nice three-wicket haul, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets on his return to the T20 side, while India recorded a comfortable 66-run win and kicked off their campaign against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan chased a mammoth 211 runs for the win, stumbling from the start and failing to stitch key partnerships together. The Indian bowlers, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja, threw clean lines and lengths to limit the batting to 144/7 in 20 overs. First batters, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored incredible half-centuries to help India get off to a great start with an opening partnership of 140 runs. Rahul was sacked after scoring 69 runs off 48 balls, while Rohit left for 74 runs in just 47 deliveries. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*) put the finishing touches to help the team over the 200 run.
This is India’s second highest team total in the tournament’s history. Both openers played great shots and managed to hit boundaries and sixes at will to get the team off to a flying start, something India failed to achieve in their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. They spawned a century partnership in the 12th century. India vs Afghanistan is a crucial match for Virat Kohli’s team as India needs to win the match by a huge margin to keep their hopes of the semi-final alive. Earlier, Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl. During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy had a problem and was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaced Ishan Kishan. (SCORE CARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Highlights from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
23:16 (ACTUAL)
AFG ends on 144/7 in 20 overs!
India wins by 66 runs!
Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin, showed incredible discipline to help the team narrow Afghanistan to 144 runs
Shami claimed three while Ashwin took two to shock AFG’s chase
The win helps India secure their first win in their Super 12 stage of the T20 WC
India is off the track #T20WorldCup | #INDvAFG | https://t.co/ZJL2KKL30i pic.twitter.com/llszZPMNtH
T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) Nov 3, 2021
23:05 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Rashid leaves for Shami . for a first ball duck
AFG 127/7 after 18.3 overs
23:01 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Shami gets Nabi for 35 runs
AFG 126/6 after 18.1 overs
22:57 (ACTUAL)
Six + Four!
Nabi sends Thakur for 10 runs in 2 balls in the 18th over
AFG 120/5 after 17.3 overs
22:52 (ACTUAL)
Two Celebrate!
Bumrah is hit for two fours in the first three balls of the 17th over
AFG 107/5 after 16.3 overs
10:45 PM (ACTUAL)
Six !
Janat hits Shardul for a huge six
AFG 116 more runs to win 28 balls
22:44 (ACTUAL)
India on track!
AFG needs 123 runs of 30 balls to win
22:36 (ACTUAL)
Indian on top!
AFG is 80/5 after 13 overs
India will try to get a huge win here to control the run rate
22:31 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Ashwin strikes again, gets Najibullah for 11 runs on 13 balls
AFG 69/5 after 11.5 overs
22:21 (ACTUAL)
Half way into AFG Run-Chase!
Afghanistan has stumbled after showing glimpses of positive intent
India is clearly at the top here
AFG 61/4 after 10 overs
22:17 (IST)
Wicket!
Ashwin strikes as Naib leaves for 18 runs on 20 balls
AFG 59/4 after 9.3 overs
22:13 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Najibullah hits Jadeja for a much needed six
AFG 57/3 after 8.2 overs
22:08 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Hardik takes a good catch as Gurbaz leaves against Jadeja for 19 runs
AFG 48/3 after 6.5 overs
22:04 (ACTUAL)
Power play ends!
Afghanistan has bounced back well after losing openers early
AFG 47/2 after 6 overs
22:03 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Pandya gives up another four in his first over
AFG 46/2 after 5.4 overs
22:01 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Hardik is welcomed with a border by Gulbadin
AFG 42/2 after 5.2 overs
21:59 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz ends the Shami with a four
21 runs from the fifth over
AFG 38/2 after 5 overs
21:58 (ACTUAL)
Twin Sixes!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits Shami again for a six
AFG 34/2 after 4.5 overs
21:58 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits Shami for a huge six
AFG 28/2 after 4.4 overs
21:55 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Gulbadin hits Shami for much-needed six
AFG 21/2 after 4.2 overs
21:54 (ACTUAL)
India on top!
India crosses in their defense of the 211-run target
Both openers were dismissed with not many runs on the board
AFG 17/2 after 4 overs
21:48 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Bumrah strikes now, Zazai leaves
AFG 13/2 after 3.1 overs
9:45 PM (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Shahzad leaves for a duck as Shami strikes
AFG 13/1 after 3 overs
21:41 (ACTUAL)
Bumrah on target!
Bumrah admits seven on his first over
AFG 12/0 after 2 overs
21:37 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Zazai hits Bumrah for a great six on the leg side
A flat six indeed!
AFG 11/0 after 1.2 overs
21:36 (ACTUAL)
Shami is off to a good start!
Shami gives away just 5 runs in the first over
AFG 5/0 after 1 left
21:33 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Zazai hits Shami for a border to get going
AFG 4/0 after 0.2 overs
21:32 (ACTUAL)
AFG Run-Chase Begins!
Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad sit in the middle
Pacer Mohammed Shami starts proceedings
AFG 0/0 after 0.1 overs
21:27 (ACTUAL)
India ends in 210/2 after 20 overs!
Afghanistan needs 211 runs to win!
Indian batting finally lived up to its reputation as they scored 210 runs for 2 wickets in their 20 overs
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma scored incredible half-centuries to help India get off to a great start
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya put the finishing touches to help the team cross the 200-run mark
Afghan batters need something special to overhaul the massive target
India posts a score of 210/2
Which fitting impressed you the most?#T20WorldCup | #INDvAFG | https://t.co/ZJL2KKL30i pic.twitter.com/zhV1LQAmb2
T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) Nov 3, 2021
21:17 (ACTUAL)
Four + Six!
Pants hit a line then a six to bring the 200 for India
IND 204/2 after 19.2 overs
21:14 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Hardik hits Naveen right to the ground for a huge six
IND 192/2 after 18.5 overtime
21:12 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Hardik hits Naveen for a big six
IND 184/2 after 18.2 overs
21:08 (ACTUAL)
Twins Celebrate!
Hardik hits Hamid for two straight fours to get going as India is looking for a strong finish here
IND 175/2 after 18 hours of overtime
21:02 (ACTUAL)
Twin Sixes!
Pant finishes 17th over with two back-to-back sixes on Gulbadin
IND 160/2 after 17 hours of overtime
21:00 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
KL Rahul finally leaves for Gulbadin for 69 runs on 48 balls
IND 147/2 after 16.3 hours of overtime
20:50 (ACTUAL)
Surprise Surprise!
Rishabh Pant has come in after the fall of the 1st wicket
Skipper Virat Kohli has moved the order down again
IND 142/1 after 15 hours of overtime
20:49 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Rohit falls for Karim Janat for 74 runs on 47 balls
IND 140/1 after 14.4 overs
20:48 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Rahul starts the 15th again with a border
IND 139/0 after 14.1 overtime
8:45 PM (ACTUAL)
Twin Sixes!
Rohit ends Rashid’s over with another six by sweep shot
IND 135/0 after 14 overs
20:44 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Rohit is beaten into flight but still manages to put the ball in the crowd for a six
IND 129/0 after 13.5 overtime
