India vs Afghanistan 2021 T20 World Cup Highlights: Openers, bowlers lead India to 66-run victory over Afghanistan





IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup Score: Jasprit Bumrah threw clean lines and lengths against Afghanistan.© AFP

Pacer Mohammed Shami finished with a nice three-wicket haul, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets on his return to the T20 side, while India recorded a comfortable 66-run win and kicked off their campaign against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan chased a mammoth 211 runs for the win, stumbling from the start and failing to stitch key partnerships together. The Indian bowlers, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja, threw clean lines and lengths to limit the batting to 144/7 in 20 overs. First batters, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored incredible half-centuries to help India get off to a great start with an opening partnership of 140 runs. Rahul was sacked after scoring 69 runs off 48 balls, while Rohit left for 74 runs in just 47 deliveries. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*) put the finishing touches to help the team over the 200 run. This is India’s second highest team total in the tournament’s history. Both openers played great shots and managed to hit boundaries and sixes at will to get the team off to a flying start, something India failed to achieve in their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. They spawned a century partnership in the 12th century. India vs Afghanistan is a crucial match for Virat Kohli’s team as India needs to win the match by a huge margin to keep their hopes of the semi-final alive. Earlier, Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl. During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy had a problem and was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaced Ishan Kishan. (SCORE CARD) T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Highlights from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Topics mentioned in this article

