Unfulfilled Dynasty? Why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Could Take a Path Similar to Packers’ Aaron Rodgers – Kansas City Chiefs Blog

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees the same as everyone else when he sees Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers play, one of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks.

He also sees a cautionary tale in terms of his own career. Rodgers, like Mahomes, won a Super Bowl championship early in his career, but has since been shut out.

“It’s not about one man in this sport,” Mahomes said on Wednesday. “It’s about a team. I think Tom [Brady] fools everyone because he has won so many Super Bowls, but it is difficult to win Super Bowls in this league. It’s the best of the best.

“Every year everyone gets better. Everyone brings in new guys who are hungry to try it. Aaron is the best of the best and he’s played on a lot of great football teams, but you have to have things that go your way and I understand that. This season is telling, it’s not going to be every season that you come in and win every game. You have to fight through adversity to try to be at the top.”

A decade ago, Rodgers was in a similar place to Mahomes today. He was 27 years old in the winter of 2011 when he led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship as a quarterback. At the time, it was widely believed that Rodgers would win many more titles. Even Rodgers — the day after the Packers’ Super Bowl victory — said he was looking forward to doing more.

“I’m always looking for challenges,” he said at the time. “The challenge is to repeat. We have one, so now what? Let’s go get another one.”

Rodgers and the Packers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since.

Mahomes and Rodgers won’t get their first game on the field on Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox). Rodgers will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

But Rodgers will likely return later in the season to rejoin Mahomes in the hunt for another Super Bowl win. Yet nothing is promised to either player.

Eli Manning retired from the New York Giants last year as one of a handful of quarterbacks from past seasons to have won a couple of Super Bowl championships. Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are the only active quarterbacks with more than one title.

Manning recently said when looking back at both championships, he remembers how close the Giants were to not taking both titles. The Giants won both Super Bowl games against the New England Patriots after big games in the fourth quarter and scoring late touchdowns.

“In both years we were close to not making the playoffs,” said Manning. “So your career can be defined by playing early in the regular season that eventually gets you into the playoffs. That can determine whether you win a Super Bowl or not. Then we got into the Super Bowl and were in both games. the fourth quarter and we needed a helmet catcher in one and a great catch on the sidelines to put you in position to win those games a lot of things have to come your way.

“The championships go beyond one player and quarterback playing. It’s a whole team thing and getting critical stops and other guys coming up to play big moments. Then you need the quarterbacks who play well, but you have to have opportunities to do That.”

Eli Manning won a couple of Super Bowls, but said it wasn’t easy. “In both years we were close to not making the playoffs. … A lot of things have to be done your way.” Matthew Emmons/US Presswire

Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes and for more than 5,000 yards in 2018, his first season as a starter. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to Brady and the Patriots in overtime.

The Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years followed the following season, when Mahomes was just 24 years old. The Chiefs made a repeat of their Super Bowl appearance last season, but lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was widely believed that during this three-year period, Mahomes would eventually win a handful of rings and the Chiefs would have a dynasty. This talk was driven not only by their fans, but also by the Chiefs.

In the summer of 2020, defensive tackle Chris Jones predicted the Chiefs would win “five-plus” championships, adding, “It’s time to build a dynasty.” Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suggested that Jones was limiting the Chiefs ‘ capabilities and predicted seven more titles .

The Chiefs signed Mahomes to a contract extension in the summer after winning their title. Mahomes agreed to a team-friendly contract that would theoretically give the Chiefs the pay cap funds for years to build a championship-class team around him.

“They wanted protection for Pat, but they also wanted to make sure Pat was surrounded by talent,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said of Mahomes’ agents at the time of the signing. “Pat is a long-term thinker and Pat understands the long game here.

“Pat wants to win. He wants to start a dynasty and he wants to do all those things here in Kansas City.”

Last year, the Chiefs looked poised to win a second straight championship before their offensive line collapsed in the Super Bowl loss. They repaired their line during the off-season, but now their defense has become one of the worst in the NFL and the Chiefs are a disappointing 4-4. They hardly look like serious Super Bowl contenders and instead seem more in need of a roster refresh, especially on defense.

Veach and the Chiefs will no doubt be working on that in the off-season, but inevitably another problem will arise. It’s the nature of the NFL.

That’s why where it once seemed inconceivable that Mahomes would be one and ready when it came to Super Bowl championships, it seems more reasonable in light of what happened to Rodgers and the Packers.

“He’s so young,” Manning said of 26-year-old Mahomes. “He still has so many years. He will continue to grow as a player and learn and get better. I see him playing well, making play-offs. But you don’t know when it’s going to be their year, when you just have something special and the boys around you step on those big moments and you find a way to win it.

“He’s got a long career ahead of him. I imagine he’ll have more Super Bowls ahead of him, but you don’t know. As good as he is, it’s still about the team and everything coming together. I think of him as one of those guys who is constantly in the playoffs, but from there it’s a bit out of his hands. It’s about the team coming together and making it happen.”