Bull defense decreases again in the first half, pays off this time

PHILADELPHIA Hailing from the House of Pitino, Billy Donovan was instilled with defensive chaos.

But coaching under Rick Pitino taught Donovan that while Arkansas’s famous 40 Minutes of Hell wouldn’t work at the NBA level, defensive intensity for 48 minutes was achievable.

For a substandard Bulls team, it’s almost required.

However, as the Bulls continued to discover, 24 minutes into the second half was definitely not enough.

Just like two nights earlier in Boston, the visiting side dug a huge deficit. Unlike Boston, Philadelphia didn’t let the Bulls climb out.

The result was a 103-98 loss to the Bulls (6-2), but also some serious lessons learned the hard way.

I thought we were a step too late, Donovan said of his defense in that first half. After this two-game trip, I think we need to take a deeper dive into the first half, both in Boston and in this game.

These guys fight and fight. They don’t give up. I have a lot of respect and admiration, but it’s hard to live like that. You’re talking about a 19-point comeback against Boston, and it showed great determination to do that. But boy, that’s a hard way to live when you sit there and tell us to come back from that kind of shortage.

So with two days off before Philadelphia hosts Saturday, it’s back to the lab to figure out how this group can once again wreak havoc on the defensive side in all four quarters.

We need to come out with a sense of urgency, said veteran DeMar DeRozan. We can’t wait to get down and rely on our skills to get us back in the game. We have shown that we can get back into the game, but let’s not keep making it difficult for ourselves.

It wasn’t 19 points behind in third place like against the Celtics, but the gap was 18 at one point in second. That meant another night to take out the spades and try to fill that gap.

The Bulls started the final quarter 12 down, and within minutes they were down to seven. With 8:07 to go there were only four, thanks to an Ayo Dosunmu 25-footer.

DeRozan, who again led the Bulls by 37 points, brought it back to two and with 7:15 to go, LaVine checked in again to play what appeared to be a hero ball.

However, the All-Star forgot his cape.

LaVine finished with 27 points, but was

0-for-5 in the fourth and had two turnovers. There’s no doubt that the torn ligaments in the left thumb were still an issue, but he also needs to figure it out if he’s going to play through it.

Put some ice on it and wait for it to heal, LaVine said, when asked what he can do. It will be like that for a while. Won’t make excuses for it. It is what it is, and [Ill] play through it. I’ll figure it out. The main thing is to go outside and not think about it.

As LaVine faltered, DeRozan held the Bulls upright and made it to two with 29.9 seconds to go.

However, Seth Curry had an answer, hitting a tough 12-footer with 10.7 seconds left, giving the Sixers (6-2) a backup of four.

DeRozan seemingly fouled Joel Embiid with 5.8 seconds left, but 76ers coach Doc Rivers contested the call and it was overturned.

Donovan was not surprised, as he was told by his staff when the assessment took place, it was clearly not a foul.

At that point, it was clearly not going to be a win either.