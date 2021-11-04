Former skipper Dravid named India head coach





Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid (R) speaks with Malaysian U-16 cricketers at a cricket clinic in Kuala Lumpur, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad (MALAYSI – Tags: SPORT CRICKET EDUCATION)

BENGALURU, Nov. 3 (Reuters) – Former India captain and agile Rahul Dravid has been appointed head coach of the national men’s team to succeed Ravi Shastri, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement. pronunciation on Wednesday. Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-day matches between 1996 and 2012, racking up over 10,000 runs in both formats, previously led India’s Under-19 and A teams and is credited with a steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy. “The Cricket Advisory Committee, composed of Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men) on Wednesday,” the BCCI said in a statement. Dravid’s two-year term begins with the home game against New Zealand, which starts on November 17. The team plays three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests. The 48-year-old, who was nicknamed “The Wall” in his playing days for his nearly impregnable defense, called it an “absolute honour”. “I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well and I hope to work with the team to take this further,” said Dravid. “Having worked closely with most of the guys at NCA, Under-19 and India ‘A’ lineup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. “There are some big multi-team events over the next two years and I look forward to working with the players and support staff to reach our potential.” Shastri, who took on the job in mid-2017, had ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure ends after the T20 World Championship, where India defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday to keep their small hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Under Shastri, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and again triumphed Down Under in 2020-21. They climbed to the top of the test rankings and reached the final of this year’s inaugural World Test Championship, where they were beaten by New Zealand. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said there was no better person than Dravid to help the team move forward. “With the two World Cups planned in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job,” said Shah. Shah added that the BCCI will soon appoint other coaching staffers to support Dravid. Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, widely supported as captain of the T20 following Virat Kohli’s announcement that he will be stepping down after the World Cup, welcomed Dravid’s appointment. “Congratulations to him on his return, but in a different capacity, to the Indian team. We look forward to working with him. He is a loyal Indian cricketer. It will be a pleasure to work with him,” said rohit. Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

