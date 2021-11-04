Packers Add Rodgers & Yiadom To COVID List, Sign Two Players To Practice Squad





This afternoon, the Green Bay Packers made official the big roster deal that has kept the NFL buzzing all Wednesday. Aaron Rodgers is now officially on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of 4:00 p.m. Eastern, but he was joined by another teammate, cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Yiadom, like Rodgers, was absent from Packers training on Wednesday. It is not yet known whether he is an unvaccinated close contact or a vaccinated positive test. These two players join Davante Adams on the list, while quarterback Kurt Benkert is officially on the training squad/COVID-19 list. With Yiadom likely not to be available for Sunday’s game, the Packers will have to find a way to fill in the important special teams he has played in this season. Green Bay could choose to take fellow cornerback Kabion Ento from the practice squad to fill that role, or they could use a wide receiver like Chris Blair or Juwann Winfree in a similar shooter role. Speaking of the practice squad, the Packers had two open spots on that unit on Wednesday and chose to fill them with a defensive lineman and a running back. Auzoyah Alufohai is the lineman, a 313 pound player from the University of West Georgia. Alufohai played in three games for the Houston Texans last season, recording one solo tackle for a total of 85 snaps (66 in defense). Participating in the practice team is former Jacksonville Jaguars Ryquell Armstead run back. Armstead, a 2019 fifth round draft pick out of Temple, played in all 16 games as a rookie, totaling 108 rushing yards on 35 carries and 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 pass receptions. However, Armstead missed the entire 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19. He spent a few weeks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the 2020 pre-season and went back on Jaguar’s COVID list in September after being hospitalized twice. Armstead looked like a potential starter or at least a big part of the offense for Jacksonville for his battle with COVID. Armsteads’ appearance on the list is likely an attempt to fill the gap left by Kylin Hills’ injury. The Packers rookie who is in decline will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in Arizona last week, which will likely see Patrick Taylor elevated from the exhibition squad to the matchday roster for upcoming games.

