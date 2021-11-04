Softy from KJR sounds off on Oregon vs. Washington: We hate you. You hate us.





Dave Softy Mahler hosts a radio show for KJR in Seattle. He joined me on Wednesday for a 1-on-1 interview about the upcoming Oregon vs. Washington. It did not disappoint. Listen to the full interview here. On Jimmy Lakes blow in Oregon this week: They are definitely a recruiting rival. I think Jimmy got a little caught. I think he was trying to take a nice little shot at Oregon and their lack of academic prowess if you will compared to places like UW and Stanford and Cal and Notre Dame, and it just didn’t turn out well. I have no problem with that. I have no problem with coaches taking pictures in schools. I thought what Michael Schill told you was brilliant. I like that stuff. I think we need more of that in this rivalry. I am so sick and tired of the political correctness that has crept into rivalry. The best we can do is get governors and mayors to bet on salmon and cheese the week before a game. Forget that stuff. We hate you. You hate us. As to whether Oregon vs. Washington is a rivalry when the Ducks have won 16 of the last 20: You tweeted the record between Oregon and UW in the past 20 years. Do you do that before the Ducks play Arizona? Do you do that before they play Stanford? Do you do that before they play UCLA? Or Washington State? Of course not. Why? Because you don’t care. That’s why. This is the best thing that has happened to Oregon football in the last 30 years and don’t even try to say anything else. Never mind the BCS national championship game, the Final Four, the Rose Bowls, Mariotas Heisman trophy, blah, blah, blah. All that, you know and your listeners know everything secondary to the dominance Oregon has built over Washington over the past 20 years. That’s the absolute No. 1 thing. That’s your favorite thing if you’re an Oregon fan that’s happened in the past 25 years…nothing else comes a close second. The interview was entertaining, informative and rewarding. Listen to the full interview with Softy here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/sports/john_canzano/2021/11/softy-from-kjr-sounds-off-on-oregon-vs-washington-we-hate-you-you-hate-us.html

