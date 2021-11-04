Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire to call board meeting for Friday to discuss racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq, a former England youth captain, played for Yorkshire for two spells and was county captain in a Twenty20 match in 2012

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club called an unscheduled board meeting on Friday to discuss the lingering ramifications of Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism.

An investigation found that former spinner had been Rafiq a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” at the club.

Yorkshire has previously said it would not take disciplinary action against its employees, players or officers.

That followed Yorkshire’s own investigation into the independent report’s findings.

However, the fallout intensified on Monday when ESPN Cricinfo reported that a racist term about Rafiq’s Pakistani heritage was regularly used against him, but the investigation concluded it was “friendly and good-natured chatter”.

Rafiq’s former teammate Gary Ballance says: he was responsible for some of the racist language to which Rafiq was subjected during his time at Headingley.

Julian Knight MP, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, has called on the Yorkshire board to step down.

Senior Yorkshire officials have also been summoned to attend a DCMS selection committee hearing on November 16.

Rafiq, who last played for Yorkshire in 2018, will also testify at the hearing.

Ballance, who still plays for Yorkshire and has 23 England Test caps, said on Wednesday that he “regrets” the use of racist language towards Rafiq.

On Thursday, Rafiq responded by saying it is “not about individuals”, but about “institutional racism and abject failure” by leaders in Yorkshire and in general.

He added that Yorkshire and cricket “necessarily need reform and cultural change”.

“I don’t plan to say much until the selected committee’s hearing later this month,” Rafiq said.

Yorkshire has been contacted for comment. The club has previously said its decision not to take disciplinary action “does not diminish the significance of the findings or the fact that the club can learn a lot from the report”.

Yorkshire’s response what ‘you’d expect in the 70s or 80s’

The Yorkshire investigation began in 2020 after Rafiq claimed he nearly committed suicide due to “institutional racism” at the club.

After more than a year – and requested by MPs – Yorkshire released the findings of an independent report confirming seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations.

Former England batter Mark Butcher, speaking before the board meeting was called, said Yorkshire’s response is “credible”.

“You get to this point, November 2021, you think ‘OK: the penny has dropped, people have it’, and then Yorkshire comes with a report, where they are basically deaf to all the stories, the testimony that has come in over the course of Over the past 18 months has been heard and responded to Azeem Rafiq’s complaint in a way you expect to happen in the 1970s or 1980s, Butcher, who played 71 Tests for England, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Butcher said Ballance is “the first person from Yorkshire to come out with any kind of credit”.

“I’m sure the spotlight will be very hard on Gary Ballance at this point,” Butcher said.

“I don’t apologize for the language he used, but I do say ‘honest to him to stick his head above the parapet and take a little responsibility for this’.

“The rest of the cricket club could take a leaf out of his book.”

Rafiq report timeline

September 2, 2020: after a first interview with Wisden external link ,ESPN Cricinfo publishes an article with Rafiq external link in which he claims that “institutional racism” at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club brought him close to taking his own life.

September 3, 2020: yorkshire say they have launched a “formal investigation” into Rafiq’s claims and chairman Roger Hutton says the club would undertake a “wider review” of their “policy and culture”

September 5, 2020: Yorkshire, ask an independent law firm to investigate allegations of racism against the club by Rafiq.

Nov 13, 2020: Rafiq says he hopes to make a “meaningful change” after making his first statement to the investigation.

Dec 15, 2020: Rafiq files a legal claim against Yorkshire “claims direct discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, as well as victimization and disadvantage as a result of attempts to tackle racism at the club”.

February 2, 2021: Yorkshire threatens life ban to anyone who has made threats against Rafiq or his family and legal team after ESPN Cricinfo showed them messages sent to Rafiq’s law firm.

June 17, 2021: An employment court case between Rafiq and his former club Yorkshire can’t find a solution. The independent investigation into his accusations of racism is still ongoing.

August 16, 2021: Yorkshire receives the findings of an independent inquiry into the allegations of racism and, two days later, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) asks for a copy.

August 19, 2021: Yorkshire, to release the findings of the report at this stage, to admit Rafiq was “a victim of inappropriate behavior” and offer him their “deep apologies”.

Rafiq accuses Yorkshire of downplaying racism by calling him the victim of “inappropriate behavior”.

September 8, 2021: MPs tell Yorkshire to publish the findings of the report “immediately”.

September 10, 2021: Yorkshire releases the report’s findings, who says Rafiq was the “victim of racial intimidation and harassment” and seven of the player’s 43 allegations were confirmed by an independent panel.

According to Hutton, there was “insufficient evidence in the report to conclude that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist”.

Yorkshire released a summary of the report and the panel’s recommendations, but said the full report could not be released for legal reasons “due to privacy legislation and defamation”.

October 8, 2021: Yorkshire misses a deadline to send the full report to Rafiq and his legal team after BBC Sport understands that a labor judge has ordered the club to release it in full by Friday, October 8.

October 13, 2021: Rafiq then gets a heavily edited version, while the ECB says it is still waiting for the full report.

October 28, 2021: Yorkshire says it has conducted its own internal investigation following the report’s findings and concluded that “no conduct or action has been taken by any of its employees, players or officers that warrants disciplinary action”.

Nov 2, 2021: The select Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee is calling on Hutton to appear before her to answer questions about Yorkshire’s handling of a report on Rafiq’s allegations of racism.

Julian Knight MP, Chair of the DCMS Selection Committee, calls on Yorkshire County Cricket Club board to resign after a leaked report comes out that apparently details the investigation into Rafiq’s treatment.

A story published by ESPN says the report concluded that a racially offensive term used against Rafiq was considered “banter.”

Knight makes his remarks after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid called for “heads to roll” in Yorkshire, saying that if the ECB does not take action “it will not be fit for purpose”. He further states in a Twitter post that the term allegedly used to describe Rafiq was “no banter”.

The ECB announces that it will conduct a “full” inquiry into the situation.

Nov 3, 2021: The date of the DCMS hearing is scheduled for November 16 and Rafiq is called to testify in person, along with senior officials from Yorkshire.

Several sponsors, including main sponsor Emerald Publishing and Yorkshire Tea, end their partnerships with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Ballance released a lengthy statement expressing regret for using racist remarks against former Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq.