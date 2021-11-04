Reminder Of Smart And Rightly Skeptical Bulletin Editor Linda Rothstein





Linda Rothstein was many things during her 16 years with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, including editor-in-chief, editor-in-chief, associate editor and a formidable table tennis opponent. “She was a big part of the Bulletin and a major reason it survived the Cold War,” said Stephen Schwartz, former executive director and publisher of Bulletin. “She believed strongly in her mission.” Rothstein died on October 31 in Hyde Park after a short illness. She was 82. Her son Jason called her “brilliant, cocky, almost unbeatable at Scrabble, and a daily finisher of the New York Times crossword in pen.” She was born on October 23, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa, and moved to Chicago to attend the University of Chicago, graduating in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in history. Rothstein worked as a researcher, editor and for an investment bank before joining the Bulletin in 1988, when the United States and the then Soviet Union both destroyed direct-range nuclear missiles as part of the INF treaty. The Doomsday Clock was set at six minutes to midnight and went back from three minutes to midnight in 1984. In 1992, Rothstein was promoted to editor-in-chief. In 2000, she took over the role of editor-in-chief from Mike Moore. “Linda is innovative, brilliant and passionately committed to the Bulletin and to the principles that compromise his soul,” Moore wrote in the article announcing the leadership change. “The Bulletin is in very good hands.” Moore recently remembered Rothstein as someone who was silent in meetings but also unafraid to call a good idea “brilliant” and a bad idea “tragic.” Rothstein remained as editor-in-chief until she retired Bulletin in 2005. “She wanted everyone to be as smart as she is, and she had a way of encouraging her staff to grow as thinkers and writers, in that order,” said Bret Lortie, a former Bulletin editor. Rothstein has left her mark on the Bulletin in many ways, including facilitating the transition to a full color magazine, launching its website, digitizing its archives, and creating a “Plutonium Memorial” competition to find the best photo, painting, model or make a draft plan for the disposal of the radioactive material. “The quality of the magazine visually and editorially over the years she was there was a testament to her skill,” Schwartz said. She possessed equally impressive table tennis skills — competing in a state championship in high school — and played games against her husband Stanley on the third floor of the Victorian home on South Kimbark Avenue that once housed the Bulletin. “I don’t think I’ve ever been able to win a match from her,” said Schwartz.

