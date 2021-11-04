Brad Stevens talks about Celtics drama, slow start

Celtics

Stevens spoke of Marcus Smart’s controversial critique of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ encounter and the team’s early battle. Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations, speaks with Dennis Schroder at Boston Celtics Media Day. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Very little about the Celtics’ start to the 2021 season has gone smoothly.

For starters, the team’s 3-5 record on the field under new coach Ime Udoka was uninspiring, with Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls mostly acting as an early underbelly.

In addition, Marcus Smart’s public criticism of stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has dominated Boston’s sports headlines since Monday night.

The team is even said to have had an “emotional” team meeting that may not have resolved the issues — a far from encouraging sign that there are fewer than 10 games in the season.

Brad Stevens has been around the corner with this core of players: first as the team’s coach and now as the president of basketball operations.

When asked about Smart’s comments and the condition of the Celtics on 98.5 The Sport Hub’s Toucher and Rich show on Monday morning, Stevens suggested Smart and the rest of the Celtics would do better to keep their disagreements private. .

“I think every time you have something to say, you say it to the person or people. Whether they’re right or whatever, you say it directly to the person,” he said. “I think it’s important is… you have to be willing to have difficult conversations and put your name on it.The validity of the comments is not that important, we have to be able to sit face-to-face and say, ‘Okay, we all want to win. How do we find solutions because we were sitting at 2-5 on Monday?’”

When asked if he specifically said Smart should have kept his post-game comments internal, Stevens corroborated his thoughts and expanded.

“I think that’s the way it should be,” he said. “That’s why Jaylen’s comments were so good. I think the frustration of the evening is real, which is why comments are coming.

“Is it ideal? New. Was it the right thing at the right time? Probably not. But in the end it’s how you react. You should be with those guys. You have to come face to face with those guys.”

The Celtics president of basketball operations declined to comment on whether there is tension between Smart and Brown in particular. The two were reportedly at the center of a locker room fight last year in the NBA playoff bubble, which Smart later described as something that “happens between families.”

Stevens embraced the “family” aspect of those disagreements, comparing it to sibling fights.

“Those guys have been through a lot of highlights together. They have suffered some heavy losses together,” he said. “You have moments. The key is, do you move on from that moment? Say what to say to each other and then make progress? We’ll see what progress we make. books.

“No team is perfect, but we have to show that we are going to grow and progress from here.”

The longtime Celtics coach said he hopes for full team growth as it appears to be recovering from a 3-5 start. Stevens added that he is seeing signs of life after Boston came back from a disheartening loss to the Bulls on Wednesday night with a loss to the Orlando Magic.

In particular, he thinks the Celtics’ fortunes will depend on how much effort they put in on defense.

“I’m so interested to see how we defend these next two games,” he said, referring to tough games against the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. “How do you create or strengthen yourself as a team? You do that by doing difficult things together, by defending together. And let’s see if we’ve made any progress.”

Stevens also wouldn’t commit to roster changes in response to Boston’s problems: “It’s worrying, but I don’t want to overreact to it either.”

He also expressed his support for Smart as the team’s point guard for the time being, noting his defensive presence, ability to orchestrate the attack and penchant for “taking a shot with everything on the line”.