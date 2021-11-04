Are we living in a simulation?

If you’ve been around TikTok recently, you’re probably one of the 65 million videos below #simulation theory that riff about whether or not we could live in a simulation. While the majority take nihilistic fun at how weird the simulation feels lately, many of the clips tend to strike a tone between lighthearted and ominous: a TikToker clocks in to play remote worker simulation eight hours a day, another warns scrollers that their reality isn’t what it seems, and recommends several books and theorists so you can too escape the matrix.

Doubting the perception of reality is of course nothing new. In fact, the simulation question has been a talking point for centuries with deep roots in Western and Eastern philosophical traditions: from Platos cave allegory to Zhuang Zhous butterfly dream. The idea that we could all be virtual creatures living in a giant computer is, of course, relatively new. The argument, popularized by Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom in a 2003 groundbreaking paper, goes like this: If even one civilization develops the ability to simulate sentient beings, they can literally create billions of civilizations that are simulated because you just need more computing power. If that’s the case, then statistically the chance of living in a reality that hasn’t been simulated is, well, extremely slim.

Considering how far we’ve come from the very first table tennis themed arcade game from 1972 pong, to highly detailed, modern video games such as Duty and The last of us the idea that we could one day make complex simulations doesn’t seem so improbable. Here’s why billionaire, Tesla founder and Grimes date Elon Musk puts the probability that: not in a simulation at about one in a billion, and why the popular science magazine Scientific American published an article in April titled Confirmed! We live in a simulation, referring to the fact that we already have computers running all kinds of simulations for lower level intelligences or algorithms.

So what does this say about the reality we live in? Maybe it’s all just a high-resolution video game and you, the reader of this article, and I, its author, are all non-playing characters. Or maybe it’s closer to reality suggested in the matrix, where AI machines have taken over and uploaded us to computers. Or perhaps the widespread memeification of this previously traditional fringe debate (and, to some extent, the increased acceptance of pro-simulation arguments) says something more insidious about the society we live in.

We’re already making simulations, right? say Isabelle Boemeke, a fashion model and nuclear power influencer who believe we live in simulation, emerging in interest in simulation theory. Movies are simulations. Video games are simulations. We’re already creating these alternate universes, and over the past few years, people have been quarantined in their homes that live in them.

Through endless Zoom get-togethers, Animal Crossing gatherings, livestream approaches to performances, exhibitions and classes, we’ve all had a taste of what it’s like to exist virtually. In addition, a significant number seem to enjoy the taste, with 67% of children saying their favorite way to communicate with friends is online, according to data collected by Natterhub, an online safety and digital literacy agency in 2021. Sorry Facebook, Meta is currently plotting to suck us further down the internet rabbit hole by co-opting the concept of the metaverse, you still wonder how much choice virtual interaction will be in 2021.

Thomas Webb is a digital artist whose recent solo exhibition, Dad, what was real life like?? examines these social shifts. In one of the artworks Genesis Documentation 2021, he rewrites the origin story from the perspective of a programmer writing a simulation. Maybe it wasn’t so much who were in a simulation, but more who were so good at building simulations, he says of the meaning of the pieces, which contain a coded cross that trades God for a programmer, the sky for clouds, the earth for simulation and creatures for AI. It’s a metaphor for how we’ve reached a stage where we can adequately build simulations and AIs so advanced that you feel like you’re playing God.

If someone has developed video games who have been played by 40,000 people, including Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Virgil Abloh and who is currently building his own metaverse, World wide web3, he knows firsthand how easy it is to play virtual God, and why so many people wonder how real their online selves are. Nothing is random, people don’t just do things because they want to, oh, I want to make money, or I just believe in this new thing now. Just look at the Facebook/Cambridge Analytics scandal, showing how easy it is to manipulate public opinion through social media. At this stage, it is abundantly clear that a small group of digital elites control the parameters, algorithms and functions of the virtual worlds in which more and more of us spend most of our time.

For TikToker Jonny Kellar, the proliferation of simulation theory adherents is due to one of the most prevalent real-world simulations of the past 200 years: capitalism. We shouldn’t really live our lives according to these excesses that we find in capitalism, and people are often like, oh the world is fake, instead of looking critically at the system, and thinking, The reason why I think that the world is fake is because the way we live is a facade, he says. We should not live as we are, we would isolate ourselves from nature and alienate ourselves from our labor, so if we have overproduction all day, all we can do is consume, and the cycle repeats.

What Jonny is talking about here is: Marx’s Alienation Theory, which prescribes the inability for the worker to define their lives, control the conditions in which they work, or control what they create as a dehumanizing consequence of capitalism. Jonny believes this concept is why simulation theory has become so recognizable to many, and equally why it is so problematic. It’s a feeling shared by a labor journalist Sarah Jaffe, who in her book examines the exploitation of workers under capitalism Work won’t love you anymore. People realized their bosses don’t care if they die, she says of the pandemics, considering our relationships with work. Was still in the midst of this ongoing global catastrophe that has killed millions of people, yet you should go back to work or continue working from home as if nothing has changed. Of course that feels unreal, of course that feels like a really crazy thing to do, making people wonder what is real and what matters.

A report published in the Institute for Economic Affairs recently found that nearly 80% of millennials blame capitalism for the housing crisis, while 75% believe the climate emergency is specifically a capitalist problem. With so many people learning about the shady mechanics of the system, it’s no wonder many realize that past behavior is not how they would independently choose to live their lives, but was predestined for them.

With so many people becoming aware of the issue, surely you would be able to break out of the capitalist matrix? In reality, many people read the anti-capitalist discourse online, but they don’t see it in the real world, Jonny says of the multitude of anti-capitalist memes and TikTok content. They just see it in this two-dimensional world, and when things are two-dimensional, they don’t really happen in the real world, he continues, pointing to the irony that the same platform that educates people on the subject is also deteriorating it. All these things are distractions from you actually working on you, artist Webb agrees, arguing that the dopamine hits that come with following popular trends and going viral keep us locked in these harmful, alienating cycles.

Whether or not we can prove that reality is a simulation, the pandemic has certainly normalized the idea of ​​living in it. If the coronavirus has given us anything, it has shone a hard light on the easy system under which the Western world currently operates, forcing us to act and live in ways that are inconsistent with our humanity. Unfortunately, the solution to these feelings is not to make a TikTok about it.

