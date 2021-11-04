What to look out for in Jets-Colts





8:20am ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon) | Lucas Oil Stadium The quarterback matchup when the Colts hammered the Jets, 36-7, last season — Philip Rivers vs. Sam Darnold — makes it seem like it’s been a lot more than a year since their last meeting. Both teams have since transitioned to younger faces as quarterbacks, having suffered five losses each just eight weeks into the season. New directions, but not the right direction yet. In this episode of a Super Bowl III rematch, the Jets bring a lot of momentum after the biggest disruption of Week 8, a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Indianapolis, on the other hand, is coming off a crushing loss in overtime to Tennessee, widening the AFC South distance between the division-leading Titans (6-2) and Colts (3-5). Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Colts play host to the Jets: More Mike White please. The feel-good story that is Mike White seems to be writing a new chapter against the Colts. To review: The Jets bet White for an injured rookieZach Wilson“> Zach Wilson Ty Johnson“> Ty Johnson Elijah Moore“> Elijah Moore premature praise and outrageous comparisons in the aftermath, but who can blame them? A 2-5 team should cling to and scream about all the hope it can, and for the Jets right now, that’s White. Can the Colts get a push inside? It’s been a tough year for Ryan Kelly’s Colts center-guard tandem andQuenton Nelson“> Quenton Nelson Quinnen Williams“> Quinnen Williams Chances are Colts will win the revenue battle. There’s no stat (advanced or old-fashioned) that says an outcome more than revenue, and this matchup predicts revenue trouble for the Jets. Indianapolis shows off the NFL’s second revenue gap for the season (+8), as the Jets rank 30th at minus-10. Security will be paramount for White against an opportunistic defense from Colts. Meanwhile, Jets’ defenses are bleak when it comes to takeaways. It came in last week as the only team in the NFL without an interception (defensive end Shaq Lawson pulled a screen pass for their first). Without a trend reversal here, there’s no reason to think the Colts won’t steal a few extra assets. Carters come into their own. Jets rookies have a lot of game time this season, but two in particular – Michael Carter and the other Michael Carter – are making a mid-season jump. NFL Network Concept Analyst Daniel Jeremiah noticed this last month, and North Carolina running back named Carter just posted his best game against the Bengals with a total of 172 yards. Duke’s DB Carter, meanwhile, played almost every defensive snap on Sunday and looked good. The Jets Draft class is primarily judged by Wilson, but the continued revival of these two is worth watching in Indianapolis on Thursday.

